Stunna Girl And YG Reach New Levels Of Raunchy On "Stand Up"

Stunna Girl and YG are getting 2024 started off right. The pair didn't wait long into the new year to share a new track and the song itself doesn't hold anything back. It's the first time the duo have collaborated on a song together and they brought out one raunchy bar after another for the hard-hitting banger. Over a Bankroll Got It beat the duo both flex their unique talents in the bedroom with a pair of short but ultimately very memorable verses. Listen to the entire song below.

"Stand Up" follows a 2023 that saw Stunna Girl releasing a few other notable collaborations. She found herself with a surprise hit in the song "Like Dat" which has amassed nearly 10 million streams on Spotify alone. To push the track even higher she recruited French Montana for a remix. Shortly after, she teamed up with JT of City Girls fame for yet another remix of the song. All three versions of the song sit among other tracks like "Real Rap" and "Pretty Privlidge" as some of her most-streamed music to date.

Read More: Stunna Girl Net Worth 2023: What Is The Baddies Star Worth?

Stunna Girl Flexes On "Stand Up"

Meanwhile, YG may have had an even busier 2023. He released an entire collaborative project with Tyga called Hit Me When U Leave The Klub. The album also featured appearances from Lil Wayne, Busta Rhymes, and Blxst. The single "Brand New" with Lil Wayne served as quite the breakout hit with over 22 million Spotify streams since it dropped last year.

YG also made an appearance on Saweetie's single "BIRTHDAY." The song dropped right in the midst of a series of times the couple were spotted enjoying nights out together. The pair have now collaborated numerous times on each others songs in the past few years. What do you think of YG and Stunna Girl's new collab "Stand Up?" Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Yung Miami And Stunna Girl Clarify That There's No Beef

Quotable Lyrics:

I'ma do it while you drivin', I'ma make you wreck

He like "Damn, ma', every time I see you, I come correct"