Stunna Girl Adds JT To New Remix Of “Like Dat”

It is no secret that the City Girls are some of the most in-your-face female rappers in the current landscape. Their consistent energy and enthusiasm can be found in nearly every song in their discography. The bars consist of money, beauty, and partying, which has helped skyrocket them to fame and popularity. The duo of JT and Yung Miami easily continues to be an influence for many up-and-coming female artists and that does not seem to be slowing down any time soon.

However, JT is not alongside her long-time friend and partner, Yung Miami for this new remix of “Like Dat” by Stunna Girl. In fact, both have their own solo material and separate feature credits as well. For example, JT made an appearance on Summer Walker’s “Ex For A Reason.” Now, JT is back with another solo feature credit on the second remix.

Stunna Girl And JT Got Brags For Days

The first rework of the 2023 single by Stunna Girl saw French Montana hop onto the track on July 28. Just a few weeks later, we have a new version and it might be better. Both get extra braggadocious, flaunting their wealth, status and of course, their beauty. Stunna Girl’s first verse remains the same but her second verse is shortened to make time for JT to attack the beat.

What are your thoughts on the “Like Dat Remix” featuring JT of the City Girls? Which version do you prefer between French Montana, JT, and the original single? Who had the best verse on the track? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to put all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, keep it locked in with HNHH for all the hottest song releases and breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

You would think that I’m scammin’ the way the money flowin’

You been h**in’ for some years, just where yo’ money goin’?

I’m on an island right now, no, it’s not snowin’

My n**** Glizzy in Dior’s, no, it’s not showin’

(Haan)

