IShowSpeed Addresses Flashing Incident With Explosive On-Stream Rant

On August 16, controversial streamer IShowSpeed showed something quite different while playing Five Nights At Freddy’s. After being jumpscared by the character Chica, Speed had one of his trademark over-the-top reactions. “I wanna fuck you, Chica. Get this dick right up in you, baby,” the 18-year-old screamed, jumping up from his seat and violently thrusting his hips at his camera. This caused his penis to become dislodged from his shorts and become visible on camera for several seconds. Speed immediately ended his stream after seeing what had happened on his second monitor.

Despite the explicit incident, which led to a wave of jokes and mockery on social media, Speed avoided a ban from YouTube. Speaking with TMZ, a spokesperson for the video platform said that the incident was evidently an accident and that Speed had immediately deleted the VOD that contained the incident. However, Speed’s return to streaming on August 18 was marked by the content creator’s memorable addressing of the incident in question.

Read More: IShowSpeed poses with Kim Kardashian and Saint West

Speed Loses It On Stream

Speed rarely breaks Character and gets real with everyone on stream, he goes over how he’s been and how this has affected him, his family and his mental health over the past day. pic.twitter.com/R14c2TbGvI — IShowSpeed Reports (@IShowReports) August 18, 2023

While formally addressing the incident, Speed turned his ire towards the individuals who continued to repost clips of the incident on social media. “Like bro, how the fuck would you fucking feel motherfucker?” he yelled, jumping out of his chair. “How the fk would you feel? How would you feel? Just because you didn’t have any clean fucking underwear? You had no clean underwear so you put on some goddamn pants! How would you feel?!”

Multiple comments in his stream chat telling him to “chill out” only appeared to enrage the Cincinnati-born streamer. “I’m sick of fucking chilling! You can’t chill! Don’t tell me to calm down. Every time I open up my phone…This is truly an embarrassing fucking moment for me. And lately, these past hours, I’ve been suffering mentally. At the end of the day, I’m still a human being, bro. As a streamer, this is one of your worst fears. It’s depressing, bro. You guys don’t know the feeling, bro. You guys are joking, you guys can crack your jokes, all of this, all of that. But y’all genuinely are not looking at the bigger picture.”

Read More: Reese LaFlare roasted for bashing IShowSpeed Rolling Loud set

[via]