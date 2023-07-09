Reese LaFlare has hit out at Rolling Loud, claiming that the promotion refuses to book him over a previous beef with Lil Uzi Vert. It was a while ago, but LaFlare and Vert beefed back in 2016. Punches were reportedly thrown in an altercation at the Day N Night Festival. However, the beef appeared to be quashed in 2018, with Vert wishing LaFlare well on Twitter. Furthermore, LaFlare posted a picture with Vert from a Drake party.

The thing that appears to have set LaFlare off is a surprise performance by streamer IShowsSpeed at Rolling Loud Portugal. Speed is a controversial figure, known for his eye-catching antics on stream, a love of Cristiano Ronaldo, and several instances of off-color remarks. He was permanently banned from all Riot Games products after a sexist rant on stream in 2022. He further got into trouble after yelling “Konnichiwa” at a Chinese man while attending the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Despite these controversies, IShowSpeed remains on the biggest names in streaming. That, somehow, landed him a spot on the Rolling Loud billing.

LaFlare Objects To Speed Billing

They put this Nigga on stage but Stopped having me perform at Rolling loud because me and Uzi had “Beef” once upon a time ….. Hoe shit https://t.co/0CwpQ9BybE — RESTING RICH FACE (@REESElaflare) July 8, 2023

“They put this N***a on stage but Stopped having me perform at Rolling loud because me and Uzi had “Beef” once upon a time ….. Hoe shit,” LaFlare commented on Twitter, quote-tweeting a clip from Speed’s set. However, the tweet likely didn’t get the response that LaFlare was looking for. As it turned out, most people either didn’t know who he was. Meanwhile, others argued that maybe he just wasn’t popular enough for Rolling Loud right now. Reese, who has never released a studio album, last released music with Diva Vol. 4.

He’s latest song dropped 2 days ago and got like 800 views, what is he talking about?😅,” one person asked. “To be fair I don’t think anyone knows who he is so make a hit and stop hating on Speed,” added another. “they stopped putting you on stage because nobody knows you, your set would be empty asf..,” argued a third. “Name 5 Reese la flare songs *gunpoint*”, added someone else. So maybe it was less about beefing with Uzi and more about just not being notable enough to not even undercard a regional Rolling Loud.

[via]