Rolling Loud Portugal went down this weekend with performances from everyone from the biggest rappers in the game, like Travis Scott, to YouTubers such as iShowSpeed. Speed’s released music in the past but not enough to qualify for a full-time rapper. Although fans appeared elated by his presence at the festival, Reese LaFlare seemingly took issue with the matter. The Atlanta-based rapper revealed that he hasn’t been able to perform at the festival for years due to a former feud.

“They put this N***a on stage but Stopped having me perform at Rolling loud because me and Uzi had ‘Beef’ once upon a time ….. H*e sh*t,” he tweeted on Saturday (July 8). As Speed’s fans leaped to his defense, Reese reiterated that the streamer isn’t actually an artist. DJ Scheme, who brought out the YouTuber during his set at Rolling Loud, said Speed has a massive following in Portugal. “it would of been criminal to not let bro rock out! This music Shit is about having fun & being yourself u know this!” Scheme told Reese, who agreed but stood by his stance.

Reese LaFlare Clarifies Friendship With Lil Uzi Vert

Via NoJumper

NoJumper later reposted Reese’s tweet about iShowSpeed with the headline reading, “ATL Rapper Reese LaFlare Calls Out Rolling Loud For Not Letting Him Perform Because Of Past Beef With Lil Uzi Vert.” In response, Reese slid in the comments to reiterate his advocacy for working musicians. “KEEP REAL ARTISTS AND MUSICIANS PERFORMING [heart emoji],” he said. “I speak [from] my personal experiences.” Afterward, he clarified that there are no issues between him and Uzi. “Sidenote I talk to Uzi all the time that’s my Dawg 4L.”

Lil Uzi Vert and Reese LaFlare’s feud dates back to 2016 when they allegedly got into an altercation at Day N Night Festival. However, two years later, both artists patched things up at a party. Besides Reese’s recent tweets, he recently released his mixtape, Diva Vol. 4. Hosted as a Gangsta Grillz effort, Reese LaFlare and DJ Drama joined forces for the 12-song project which includes appearances from Vince Staples, Ty Dolla $ign, Benny The Butcher and more.

