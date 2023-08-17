IShowMeat Trends After IShowSpeed Flashing Incident

X/Twitter has a new favorite obsession after IShowSpeed’s August 16 stream. While streaming a Five Nights At Freddy’s game on YouTube, the controversial streamer reacted to a jumpscare by screaming and jumping up and down in front of his camera. Unfortunately for Speed, this inadvertently revealed his erect penis to his audience. Speed only appeared to realize this after seeing the footage on his second monitor, causing him to end his stream moments later.

The footage quickly went viral, being reposted numerous times on social media. While Speed has not been banned from YouTube at the time of writing, a ban feels inevitable. Among the major live-streaming platforms, YouTube has some of the strictest content rules relating to sexual content. And few things are more sexual than exposing your genitals live on stream to an audience primarily comprised of minors. Meanwhile, the trending topic “IShowMeat” quickly appeared on the Elon Musk-owned site.

Read More: Last-minute stream cancellation sparks concern from IShowSpeed’s audience

IShowMeat Trends

The trend is pretty self-explanatory. Meat is a colloquialism for penis, his name is IShowSpeed. It’s a middle-of-the-plate meatball pitch if ever there was one. While it’s a pretty easy joke to come to, it also appears to have been popularized after being used by streamer MoistCr1TiKaL during his recap of the situation. In another video, an individual utilizes photoshop to estimate how tall (in dicks) IShowSpeed is.

Furthermore, HotNewHipHop would like to address comments made in a previous article about the situation. In our original report on the incident, we said this:

And disturbingly hard for a dude playing a horror game about murder robots? Of course, Rule 34 absolutely applies to the FNAF franchise but is that something that Speed is into? Legally, we cannot give an answer to that question. But it is a question worth asking based on the footage. Ben Mock for HotNewHipHop, August 16 2023

We can now confirm that yes, it is something that Speed is into. In the original video of the incident, the streamer can be heard saying “I wanna fuck you, Chica. Get this dick right up in you, baby.” Chica is the Five Nights At Freddy’s character that jumpscared Speed in the now-viral clip. This continues to be a developing story and we’ll have any updates as they emerge.

Read More: IShowSpeed poses with Kim Kardashian and Saint West

[via]