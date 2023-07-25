Kim Kardashian Shares Picture of Saint West With IShowSpeed

Any time Kim Kardashian takes to her social media it’s an event. This time she and her song Saint West were attending a soccer match in Japan. While there, they ran into YouTube star IShowSpeed. Speed shared a video of himself sporting a Ronaldo jersey and running into Kim and Saint in the stands. Clearly, the pair were fans of each other as Kim shared a picture of Saint and Speed posing together to her Instagram story.

Kim Kardashian popped up last week at another soccer event. The reality star was in Miami for Lionel Messi’s debut as a member of Inter Miami. It was a star-studded night which the soccer legend capped off with a late game-winning goal. For the many stars in attendance, his debut lived up to every possible expectation they could have had. Afterwards, she was spotted out at dinner with Tristan Thompson at a Miami restaurant owned by Bad Bunny. Kim and Saint attending soccer matches have become somewhat of a regular feature. Saint is reportedly a big soccer fan who was also in attendance in Miami and went to a match in Paris with Kim earlier this year.

Kim Kardashian And Saint West’s Soccer World Tour

A recent episode of Kim’s reality show The Kardashians made some waves for a few reasons. A big one was that after her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West, he asked her to burn all his things. Instead, they were put in a storage unit because Kim wanted to leave them for the pairs children. That followed a moment on the show a few weeks ago where she explained the sense of guilt she felt about West being dropped by various brands.

Last year West made a series of antisemitic rants that ended with him being de-platformed online and dropped by numerous brands he has collaborations with. After Kim tweeted in support of Jewish people she felt guilty by the resulting industry backlash Kanye received. What do you think of Kim Kardashian sharing a pic of Saint West and IShowSpeed? Let us know in the comment section below.

