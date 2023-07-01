Kanye West Reportedly Upset About Rumors That Kim Kardashian Is Dating Tom Brady

Despite being a married man himself, Kanye West still appears to very much care who his ex-wife is dating. According to Page Six, Tom Brady was reportedly “playing the field” while attending Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party. “He was talking to different women,” a source told the publication. One of these woman was allegedly Kim Kardashian. Kardashian was also in attendance at the star-studded bash in The Hamptons. Furthermore, a handful of outlets, namely The New York Post, claimed that Brady had been directly flirting with Kardashian. Some reports even went as far as to claim that, Brady had been seen dancing with the business mogul and reality star. However, a source denied that this occurred. “Kim and Tom are friends and have a lot of respect for each other,” they told Page Six.

This was later followed by a leaked image purportedly showing Brady and Kardashian talking at the party. The image was initially shared by DeuxMoi and somewhat corroborated by a source who spoke with Page Six. “[They] were super flirty with each other.” However, an individual who spoke with Entertainment Tonight claimed nothing was going on between the pair. “There isn’t anything romantic going on between them. Both of their priorities are their families. Kim has just been having fun and enjoying her summer.” That hasn’t stopped Kanye from inserting himself into the conversation.

Kanye West Reacts To Brady Rumors

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 01: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Balenciaga show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 01, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

A source told Entertainment Tonight that West “has been jealous over the reports about Kim and Tom.” Furthermore, the same source alleged that Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen “is taking everything with a grain of salt.” Of course, this is not new behavior from West. He has not been one to stay silent about Kardashian’s dating life since their divorce. During her brief relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, West gained criticism for a music video in which he appeared to kill a lookalike of the SNL alum.

Of course, all this comes despite West seemingly having moved on. The controversial rapper married architect Bianca Censori in January 2023. However, it’s worth noting that the marriage has no legal standing as the couple did not file for a marriage license. While West and Kardashian has tried to co-parent their four children, it remains to be seen how West’s opinions on his ex-wife’s dating life will affect that relationship going forward.

