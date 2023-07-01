Kim Kardashian Attends Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Debut, LeBron James Dubs Him The GOAT

Lionel Messi shocked the world earlier this year after announcing that he would be leaving PSG to join Inter Miami. He chose the ailing MLS side over Barcelona or a move to Saudi Arabia. Arguably the biggest signing in the history of the MLS, Miami absolutely showed out for the Argentinian star’s debut against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on July 21.

It was a tightly contested game between two bottom-dwelling clubs. Inter Miami are dead-last in the MLS while Cruz Azul have lost their first three games of the 2023-24 Liga MX season. However, in what can only be described as a perfect debut, Lionel Messi was able to grab the game-winner. Deep in stoppage time, Azul gave away a costly free kick just outside the penalty box. Messi stepped up and calmly curled the ball into the back of the net, marking his first goal for the club and breaking the 1-1 tie the game seemed destined to end in. However, it is a tough journey ahead for Messi and Miami. The team has not won a league match since May 13. Furthermore, they currently sit 12 points outside the playoffs.

Kardashian And LeBron Attend MLS Game

MESSI GAME WINNER IN THE 94th MINUTE 🤯 pic.twitter.com/hqObMD1bFp — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) July 22, 2023

Of course, tickets to Messi’s stateside debut were one of the hottest items on the market. However, a few famous faces were able to find their way into the crowd at DRV PNK Stadium. NBA star LeBron James, who famously won several championships in Miami, was particularly excited by the result. Posting to his Instagram story throughout the night, LeBron referred to Messi as “the GOAT” and posted other highlights with the simple caption “WOW WOW WOW”. LeBron was also spotted chilling with Serena Williams in a VIP area during the game.

Kim K brought her son Saint out for Messi's first MLS game 🔥



(via @MLS) pic.twitter.com/fmzJlJpLFT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 22, 2023

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the crowd was Kim Kardashian. Kardashian’s son Saint is a massive soccer fan, and Messi is reportedly his favorite player. Earlier this year, Kardashian and Saint were seen watching PSG take on Rennes in a Ligue 1 in Paris. Another member of the Kardashian clan, well former member, also appeared to be in attendance. The NBA’s Tristan Thompson, Kim’s former brother-in-law, was also spotted enjoying the festivities. The Leagues Cup will continue across the rest of the month and through most of August. Barring injury, Messi will make his MLS debut on August 20 against Charlotte FC.

[via][via]