Kim Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Dine At Bad Bunny’s Restaurant After Lionel Messi’s MLS Debut

Kim Kardashian went out for dinner with Tristan Thompson after watching Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut.

Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson went out to dinner at Bad Bunny’s Miami-based Japanese steakhouse, Gekko. The Puerto Rican singer launched the restaurant with David Grutman, last year. Earlier in the night, Kardashian attended Lionel Messi’s debut for Inter Miami of the MLS. She brought along her 7-year-old son, Saint West, who she said at the game is “obsessed with soccer.”

For the evening, Kardashian rocked a pair of black leather pants with a sleeveless leather top. She wore her hair in a slicked-back ponytail. Thompson, on the other hand, went out in a see-through black shirt with black trousers and a pair of black sneakers.

Kim Kardashian Spotted With Tristan Thompson

MIAMI, FL – JULY 22: Tristan Thompson and Kim Kardashian are seen leaving Gekko restaurant on July 22, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

“I will do anything for my babies,” Kardashian told Major League Soccer at the game, as noted by PEOPLE. “So I traveled the world. We do soccer trips. All summer, we’re going to different exhibition games.” The game was a star-studded affair with LeBron James, Serena Williams, David Beckham, and more celebrities in attendance.

Outside of just those attending the game, plenty of major names in hip-hop have commented on Messi joining the MLS. Earlier this week, Rick Ross shared a message for the soccer legend. “On behalf of Miami, 305, the whole city,” Rick Ross said in a video on social media. “Leo Messi — we welcome you! The biggest boss, Ricky Rozay, the most beautiful city, the greatest city in the world, we welcome the greatest player for the greatest moments, the greatest memories.”

As for Gekko, the restaurant has been home to countless celebrity patrons since opening its doors. PEOPLE notes that Eva Longoria, Kaia Gerber, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, J Balvin, Lil Wayne, Derek Jeter, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston have all been spotted eating at Bad Bunny’s restaurant. Additionally, Kim’s sister Kendall Jenner has dined there. She’s rumored to be dating The Puerto Rican singer.

