One of the greatest soccer players of all time, Lionel Messi, was just introduced as a member of the MLS club Inter Miami. He’s set to make his debut later this week in the Leagues Cup. Despite the fact that he hasn’t played a minute yet, the city has already embraced him. Fans were shocked to find a picture of the international superstar doing something as mundane as shopping at Publix over the weekend. But the scene was anything but mundane when he was introduced at DRN PNK Stadium over the weekend.

According to HipHopDx, as he was introduced and walked on stage, Lil Baby’s song “The World Is Yours To Take” boomed over the speakers. That track is more than just any Lil Baby song though. The rapper created the Tears For Fears sampling track for the 2022 FIFA World Cup In Qatar. There’s a good chance that Messi himself heard it while there as he led Argentina to victory in a legendary finale against Kylian Mbappe and France. In his introductory speech, Messi thanked his family and expressed how excited he was to join Inter Miami.

Lil Baby has been on the end of some rough news stories recently. Recently the rapper quietly dropped a number of shows from his upcoming tour with no explanation. All fans were left with were messages from Ticketmaster following emails confirming the cancellation. He is yet to clarify any specific reason for the waves of cancellations.

Lil Baby has also found an unexpected ally in Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin. Baby showed up sporting a sleek all-white fit to Rubin’s star-studded 4th of July party earlier this month. He went on to release the single “Merch Madness” a week later. The track was released in conjunction with Rubin’s Fanatics company which sells sports merchandise. The pair have also been spotted doing things like taking private jet rides together. What do you think of Messi being introduced at Inter Miami to a Lil Baby song? Let us know in the comment section below.

