Lionel Messi's World Cup Jerseys Sell For $7.8M

Six game-worn Lionel Messi jerseys from the 2022 men's FIFA World Cup have been sold at auction for $7.8M. The set, which includes a jersey from Argentina's final against France, was the subject of three bids at the Sotheby's auction. All six jerseys are Messi's first-half jerseys from his six games at the World Cup in Qatar last year. The winning bidder has chosen to remain anonymous. There were hopes that the lot would set a new record for a jersey sale. However, the lot fell several million short of surpassing the $10.1M paid for a Michael Jordan jersey in September 2022. However, it shattered the record for game-worn Messi memorabilia. That record had been held by a jersey from the 2017 El Clasico, which sold for $450,000.

Messi himself announced that auction last month. "Six World Cup shirts. One auction. Today, my friends at @acmomento are announcing an auction at @sothebys for six shirts I wore during the World Cup in Qatar, including my shirt from the Final. Place your bids online at Sotheby's from 30 November - 14 December. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to UNICAS Project, led by Sant Joan de Déu (SJD) Barcelona Children's Hospital to meet the needs of children suffering from rare diseases," the soccer star wrote on social media.

Read More: Lionel Messi Makes Music Video Cameo With Maluma

Lionel Messi Wins TIME Athlete Of The Year

Furthermore, the auction ended a little over a week after Messi received another honor for his trophy cabinet. TIME named Messi their Athlete of the Year. He became the first non-American recipient since the award was created in 2019. Messi was lauded for a phenomenal 2023, which included playing in two separate club seasons without a break. Of course, that all began after Messi made the shock decision to spurn Saudi Arabia and leave PSG for Inter Miami and the MLS. He got off to an explosive start with Inter Miami, scoring 10 goals in 7 games across the inaugural Leagues Cup. However, Messi would substantially cool off, only make another seven appearances across the second half of the MLS season.

Furthermore, Messi's time in America came after he played a full season with PSG. Messi had 20 goals in 35 games for PSG in a season that saw the French giants secure yet another domestic title. However, the rarity of a player who essentially spent the whole year playing soccer without a break makes Messi unmatched. 2024 will see Messi's first full campaign in the MLS, as well as a South American homecoming in the Copa America.

Read More: Lionel Messi Wanted For Olympic Squad By Argentina & The IOC President

[via]