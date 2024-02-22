Who Does Lionel Messi Listen To On Game Days? Drake & Bad Bunny Headline Soccer Star's "Warm Up" Playlist

In a conversation with Apple Music, Lionel Messi has revealed the artists that make up his pre-game warm-up playlist. Tracks include "First Person Shooter" from Drake and J. Cole, "Hustlin'" from Rick Ross, and "Don't Stop The Music" from Rihanna. Of course, the Argentine has plenty of Latin in the form of Bad Bunny, J. Balvin, and Maluma. “For as long as I can remember, music has played an important part in my life, especially on match days. Music quiets my mind, helps me stay calm and relaxed," Messi said.

Rick Ross was especially happy to see Messi join Inter Miami last season. “@leomessi welcome to Miami. Now let’s celebrate with this bottle of @officialbelaire [champagne classes emoji]," Ross wrote on Instagram, posing with a bottle of Belaire Rosé outside Miami's stadium.

Read More: Lionel Messi Goes Viral For Comforting His Mascot, DJ Khaled's Son

Lionel Messi's World Cup Jerseys Sell For $7.8M

Meanwhile, six game-worn Lionel Messi jerseys from the 2022 men's FIFA World Cup have been sold at auction for $7.8M. The set, which includes a jersey from Argentina's final against France, was the subject of three bids at the Sotheby's auction. All six jerseys are Messi's first-half jerseys from his six games at the World Cup in Qatar last year. The winning bidder has chosen to remain anonymous. There were hopes that the lot would set a new record for a jersey sale. However, the lot fell several million short of surpassing the $10.1M paid for a Michael Jordan jersey in September 2022. However, it shattered the record for game-worn Messi memorabilia. That record had been held by a jersey from the 2017 El Clasico, which sold for $450,000.

Messi himself announced that auction in November. "Six World Cup shirts. One auction. Today, my friends at @acmomento are announcing an auction at @sothebys for six shirts I wore during the World Cup in Qatar, including my shirt from the Final. Place your bids online at Sotheby's from 30 November - 14 December. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to UNICAS Project, led by Sant Joan de Déu (SJD) Barcelona Children's Hospital to meet the needs of children suffering from rare diseases," the soccer star wrote on social media.

Read More: Lionel Messi Wanted For Olympic Squad By Argentina & The IOC President

[via]