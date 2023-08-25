Lionel Messi Makes Music Video Cameo With Maluma

Lionel Messi has had a fairytale start to his MLS career. He has 10 goals in eight matches and has already led Inter Miami to their first trophy. With pundits asking if Messi can be stopped ahead of his league debut on August 26, the Argentine superstar is on top of the soccer world. But now he’s stepping into the world of music. This has been teased for a while. Earlier this month, Colombian-born singer Maluma posted a picture posing with Messi at DRV PNK Stadium, both wearing a Messi shirt.

On August 24, Maluma dropped his new album, Don Juan. Maluma’s last three albums were all top-40 hits on the Billboard 200 while his last four have all been top-two on the Billboard Top Latin Albums. His last charting single in the US was 2020’s “Hawái”, which featured The Weeknd. His work has gone 12 times platinum. Additionally, 2018’s F.A.M.E. went diamond. He also played amateur soccer as a child.

Read More: Spanish soccer president refuses to resign in unhinged rant about World Cup behavior

Messi Cameos In “Trofeo”

Messi’s cameo comes in the video for “Trofeo”, which features Yandel. Around the three-minute mark, Maluma heads to DRV PNK Park and walks through the player’s tunnel onto the pitch. He is then met at the center circle by Messi, who is carrying a large trophy. He passes the trophy to the musician and they embrace. The rest of the video continues with Maluma performing on the pitch, trophy in hand.

As mentioned, Messi will finally make his league debut this weekend. Inter Miami have lost eight of their 11 league matches and haven’t won a league match since May 13. His first match will be a road game against the New York Red Bulls, who are currently in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. However, his MLS home debut will be against Nashville on August 30. It will be very exciting to see what Messi can do against full-strength XIs in the MLS. We’ll continue to keep you updated on Messi’s adventures in the United States.

Read More: Shannon Sharpe teases music venture after hanging out with DJ Khaled

[via]