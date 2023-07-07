Lil Baby is currently one of the biggest rappers in the entire world. Overall, he is someone with a plethora of hits. Moreover, he has numerous number-one albums. His ability to sell extremely well is something that is coveted in hip-hop right now. This is largely due to the fact that a rap album has not gone number one this year. Additionally, there isn’t a single song that has gone number one either. That will likely change at some point, although some people want it to happen sooner rather than later.

Recently, Lil Baby and Fanatics decided to team up with one another. For those who may not know, Fanatics is a brand that sells sports jerseys and other memorabilia. Moreover, Michael Rubin is involved, who is someone that Baby knows quite well. To help them usher in their “Merch Madness” campaign, Lil Baby decided to do a song that speaks on the topic. It is a pretty obvious brand sponsorship, however, these kinds of songs have gotten quite a bit better over recent years.

Lil Baby x Fanatics

Throughout this track, we get some uplifting bars. Baby is rapping about uplifting the youth and succeeding in Fanatics’ mission. The production is about what you would expect from a Lil Baby song. Consequently, unless you were really checking the lyrics, you wouldn’t necessarily know this is an ad of sorts. Ultimately, this is a huge positive for music listeners.

Fans should not consider this as an official single for a new Lil Baby album. This is definitely not part of an overarching rollout. Either way, it’s a nice song that will certainly get some fans excited for what’s next. Let us know your thoughts on this new single, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

They see how I live now, I can’t forget the feelin’

My daddy in the ground, my mama independent

I can call on some of my friends, ain’t I depend on

Tryna run up all these M’s and go sit in the endzone