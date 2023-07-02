On Saturday (July 1), we proudly brought you all the best hip-hop has to offer on our weekly Fire Emoji update. Most of the new arrivals unsurprisingly came from Lil Uzi Vert’s long-awaited Pink Tape, including “Aye” with Travis Scott and “Endless Fashion” featuring Nicki Minaj. Of course, other artists got some love too. Today, it’s time for our R&B Season playlist to shine. While we have fewer titles to talk about, they’re still exciting and worth a listen if you’re hoping to freshen up your playlist this summer.

The first pick of the weekend comes from The Idol soundtrack, which has been delivering consistent bangers despite the show’s disappointing content. For episode five, Abel Tesfaye joined forces with Lil Baby for “False Idols.” The genre-bending track also includes haunting vocals from Suzanna Son and was accompanied by a solo effort from The Weeknd called “Like A God.” After weeks of controversy and online discourse, it was announced recently that the NSFW HBO series will be ending one episode early. At this time, it’s unclear if the Canadian vocalist plans to share the show’s final songs.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

Our second (and final) R&B Season-worthy track of the week comes from highly favoured but incredibly lowkey British singer Sampha. “Spirit 2.0” marks the frequent Drake collaborator’s first song since 2022’s “Backwards” with Lil Silva. Prior to that, we heard him back in 2020 on “Walking Flames” alongside Actress and as a feature on Headie One and Fred again…’s “SOLDIERS.” Last week, our final June round-up was full of heat from Chris Brown, Muni Long, Usher, and Keyshia Cole, the latter of whom shared “Forever Is A Thing” to accompany her emotional new biopic.

Find all of our favourite R&B Season arrivals exclusively on our Spotify playlist above. Which of this weekend’s New Music Friday drops have you had in constant rotation? Let us know in the comments, and find more HNHH release recommendations on our Fire Emoji update at the link below.

