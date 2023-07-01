Unsurprisingly, today’s Fire Emoji playlist is mostly an homage to Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape, which the Philadelphia native finally fed us after years of anticipation. The earliest first week sales projections suggest that the lengthy effort could become hip-hop’s first No. 1 album of 2023, which would certainly be exciting. If you’re curious about LUV’s LP, but don’t want to sit through the entire tracklist, our weekly picks are the perfect sample selection.

Kicking things off is “Flooded The Face,” which makes a great addition to any workout playlist. Our next pick, “Aye” features Travis Scott, marking yet another successful collaboration for him and Uzi. We’ve previously heard them together on “Watch” with Kanye West and “Go Off” alongside Quavo. We would be remiss not to include “Endless Fashion,” which is getting lots of love thanks to Nicki Minaj’s appearance. Our final Pink Tape pick is “Suicide Doors,” another solo effort from the Eternal Atake artist.

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert’s “Pink Tape” First Week Sales Projections Are A Potential No. 1, Young Thug Album Moves 88K

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

The Queen of Rap didn’t only connect with Uzi on our Fire Emoji update this weekend – she actually appears twice. Ahead of her Pink Friday 2 project, Minaj has also teamed up with Young Thug for “Money,” and the Barbz are having a hard time deciding which of her two new contributions they like better. In addition to that, we also hear from The Alchemist and Earl Sweatshirt on “RIP Tracy,” and Rylo Rodriguez shines on “End of the Road.”

Our final two picks for the first weekend of July are “TRUTH OR DARE” from CHIKA and Freddie Gibbs, along with Jay Rock and Kal Banx’s “Eastside.” Check out our full Fire Emoji playlist update exclusively on Spotify above. Are there any new arrivals you think we may have missed? Let us know in the comments, and check back later this weekend for more HNHH release recommendations on our R&B Season round-up.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Discusses Young Thug & Juice WRLD Collab On IG Live, Invites JT To Talk About Big-Chested Problems