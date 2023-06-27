2022 gave us a taste of the long-awaited Nicki Minaj comeback, but that had nothing compared to what the Queen artist plans to deliver later this year. Back in the spring, she confirmed that her next studio album is coming this October, and from the singles we’ve heard so far, Minaj is sure to come through with her usual hard-hitting lyricism that will leave listeners doing double takes before laughing. On Monday (June 26), she surprised The Barbz with yet another must-listen collaborative effort, this one with Young Thug and the late Juice WRLD.

“Money” hit streamers after social media lit up with an Instagram Story interaction between the two creatives. Following the debut, Minaj hopped on Live to discuss working with the YSL leader, among other things. “We can’t not have Thug,” she told followers tuning in. “I didn’t realize… I think a lot of people didn’t realize how important Young Thug is to the culture of rap. We really need him home, like this man is a different level of talent,” the mother of one declared.

Nicki Minaj Goes Live to Celebrate New Music

Elsewhere during her stream, Minaj invited JT (who’s been in the headlines for reasons of her own lately) to join her for a quick chat. The two chopped it up about plenty of hot topics – namely the difficulties of having large breasts. As you may recall, the Trinidadian hinted in an IG post earlier this month that she followed through on her plants to undergo a reduction after giving birth to Papa Bear.

The City Girl certainly didn’t hold back when discussing the woes of being a big-chested woman, but she did bite her tongue when it came to her viral BET Awards spat with Lil Uzi Vert. According to online gossip, JT threw her phone at her partner after he was chatting with Ice Spice during the event. However, the “Piñata” artist’s camp has since denied these claims, which you can read more about at the link below.

