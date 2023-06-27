Young Thug has been incarcerated for quite a while now as he awaits trial in the YSL RICO case. Overall, it has been a very tough predicament for the legendary artist. However, fans have remained hopeful that he will eventually be released. Moreover, fans got a gift this past Friday as Young Thug came through with a new album called Business Is Business. This new project features the likes of Travis Scott, Yak Gotti, Drake, 21 Savage, and even Future. Fans were stoked to get this project, and now, they’ve gotten even more.

Last night, Metro Boomin got to release his own version of Business Is Business. This version came with a brand-new tracklist as well as some extra songs. Of course, the song everyone is gravitating toward right now is “Money.” Overall, this is due to the fact that the song comes with features from the likes of Juice WRLD and even Nicki Minaj. Needless to say, this is a song that packs a strong punch when it comes to star power.

Young Thug Connects With Nicki Minaj and Juice WRLD

Upon listening to the track, you will immediately get hit with an old-timey sample that sticks around the whole track. Some people are going to love this and others are going to hate it very quickly. However, there is no doubt that the song is getting a reaction. As for the verses, Nicki Minaj and Thugger certainly did their thing. Moreover, Juice WRLD sounds great on the song, and this is one of his better posthumous efforts.

No matter what, fans are just excited to have some new Young Thug music. While getting the original album was great, these extra songs are certainly a nice touch. Let us know what you think of “Money,” in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

My mama told me, “Don’t trust nobody”

Damn, mama, you seen it coming (Woo)

That’s why I don’t keep this heat for nothin’

Try me, then you’re gettin’ one (On God)

Plus one (Yeah), and a couple more, uh (Yeah)

Thirty shots when I am all done (Slatt)