Young Thug’s new album BUSINESS IS BUSINESS had plenty of fantastic guest appearances- but not enough, apparently. Moreover, the Atlanta trap pioneer took to social media to make some “business calls,” sending messages to other MCs to hop on for what many assume will be a deluxe. Regardless of what shape they take, fans are excited for these potential collabs nonetheless. Furthermore, the most recent rapper to get name-dropped by Thugger on Instagram is none other than Nicki Minaj on Monday (June 26). Given that this would be the most high-profile collaboration between the two so far, both fanbases are salivating at the prospect.

On that note, the two were notably both featured on Rae Sremmurd’s hit, “Throw Sum Mo.” In addition, Young Thug has a song with Nicki Minaj titled “Anybody” and they share a few more credits as features on the same track or remix. “Where @nickiminaj ???: Thug wrote on his IG story. “IT’S [briefcase emojis],” or in other words, business. “@thuggerthugger1 bout to stand on that business right along wit u my bruva,” the New York legend replied. “Time to check these b!ches temperature, tonight just might be the night.”

Nicki Minaj’s Response To Young Thug

With that in mind, some fans pray that their collaboration comes out tonight. While that may seem like wishful thinking, anything could happen when it comes to this album rollout. Also, another big name that Young Thug tried to tap for the post-album celebration is Kanye West. “KANYE ANSWER THE F***ING PHONE, ITS BUSINESS,” he expressed via his Instagram Story. Although Ye isn’t on Twitter, Thug still tried to get his attention through there. “Kanye doesn’t have a Twitter but somehow he’ll see this Tweet,” the 31-year-old wrote.

Meanwhile, Nicki has had a stellar year so far ahead of her new album release, and put out no shortage of collabs. Her most recent one was the Ice Spice-assisted “Barbie World” in support of the soon-to-be-released blockbuster flick. If this Thugger collab drops, it might just convince the haters that BUSINESS IS BUSINESS has a lot more in store than they believed. Regardless, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Young Thug and Nicki Minaj.

