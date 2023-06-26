On Friday, Young Thug came out with a brand-new project called Business Is Business. Overall, this project came as a complete surprise to a whole lot of people. Although fans had been waiting to hear from Thugger, it seemed like getting a new album was a bit of a longshot. However, he was able to come through with a project that has 15 tracks and some features from hip-hop’s heavyweights. For now, some of the standouts include “Parade On Cleveland,” “Uncle M,” and “Cars Bring Me Out.”

“Cars Bring Me Out” is the fourth song on this project and it just so happens to feature Future. Of course, Future and Young Thug have worked a lot together over the years. They have a whole collaborative album together, and the fans love it when they merge their styles. Consequently, it should come as no surprise that this latest collab drew quite a bit of praise from people. Thankfully, we now even have some footage of the track being played in the studio.

Young Thug In The Studio

This footage was posted by Our Generation Music, and as you can see, the video showcases Thugger vibing out to the track. Clearly, this was recorded a while back. In fact, some of the songs on the album are as old as 2017. This should not be a surprise when you consider how Young Thug is an artist with thousands of songs in his vault. Not to mention, it is a little hard to record something new when you are behind bars.

Whether or not we get Slime Season 4 anytime soon, remains to be seen. However, if one thing is for certain, his supporters are just happy to have some new material. Let us know your thoughts on Business Is Business, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

