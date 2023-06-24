Young Thug and Drake is a duo that’s given us no shortage of fire collaborations over the years. “Way 2 Sexy” with Future and “Sacrifices” with 2 Chainz are definite standouts, though we also frequently revisit “Ice Melts” and “Bubbly” with Travis Scott. Though Thugger remains behind bars as his YSL RICO trial wages on, his team managed to drop an album on his behalf, BUSINESS IS BUSINESS, which has the Atlanta-based artist on top of his game once again.

Opening the 15-track effort is “Parade on Cleveland,” a nearly four-minute long song that features Drake and finds him showing off his singing chops over Metro Boomin’s dreamy production. “Ayy, soon as I’m fresh out the box like a Tic-Tac / We havin’ sex soon as I get my b**ch back / It ain’t gon’ be sexy when I get my lick back,” the 36-year-old cleverly rhymes shortly after the song begins. Later we hear a phone call between Thug and his friend, during which he seemingly throws shade at Gunna.

Drake Opens Young Thug’s BUSINESS IS BUSINESS Album with “Parade on Cleveland”

“Uh, I ain’t doin’ s**t, man / Just pushin’ more Peter, more sweeter, more completer / Than any Peter pusher around,” the So Much Fun hitmaker tells Drake from Cobb County Jail. “See what I’m sayin’, twin? Ha (Ha-ha-ha),” he added as both men laugh. Of course, the track follows Gunna’s a Gift & a Curse album, which put him back in the good graces of many hip-hop heads after being outcast for taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case.

Learn the lyrics to Young Thug and Drake’s “Parade on Cleveland” in the video above, or add it to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. Who has your favourite feature on the YSL rapper’s BUSINESS IS BUSINESS album? Let us know in the comments, and check back later this weekend for more HNHH release recommendations.

Quotable Lyrics:

Made a jail call to your b**ch, she say you down

You a bug in the grass, finna get ate by my cow

I’m just livin’ my life on the jet, ridin’ ’round

Two h*es with me, one white, the other one Bobby Brown