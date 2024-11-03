Young Thug Fans Think He Shaded Gunna With His Recent Tweets Post-Prison Release

Gunna Presents DS4EVER
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 12: Kevin Liles, Young Thug and Gunna attends DS4EVER at Irving Plaza on January 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
There are a lot of conflicting signals here.

Young Thug recently broke his silence after his release from prison via a series of very interesting tweets. "Real plea deal jack!" he posted, referencing the plea deal he took in the YSL RICO case that resulted in 15 years on probation. "Wham let’s drop one on these rats peter," Thugger added on Sunday (November 3), seemingly teasing a collab with "Wham," better known as Lil Baby. With these two brief but highly consequential messages, many fans out there think that he sent shade Gunna's way. The Drip Harder duo seemingly sent shots each other's way over the past two years or so over allegations that Wunna "snitched" by taking a plea deal almost two years ago. He's denied those accusations and continued to advocate for his mentor's freedom.

However, this beef speculation doesn't make a lot of sense for some fans, since Young Thug – via his lawyer Brian Steel – asked in court to keep collaborating with Gunna during his plea motion, even though the conditions of his probation bar any contact with YSL affiliates. For the record, the judge approved this. "He’s a phenomenal artist," Steel stated of the One Of Wun MC. "[They[ are contractually obligated. And they frequently perform music together."

Young Thug Tweets Cause Gunna Diss Speculation

As for fans' theories, some think that Young Thug's reference to a "real plea deal" takes shots at Gunna's own plea deal. Elsewhere, the mention of "rats" and "peter" could also reference him, as fans thought the same of his "pushin' Peter" lyric on the 2023 album BUSINESS IS BUSINESS, on which the track "Parade On Cleveland" with Drake features a jail call seemingly with Thug and Drake. Various other YSL sources gave other conflicting remarks on this, though. For example, Jeffery's father has defended the "fukumean" artist on various occasions.

Fans React

Regardless, fans look forward to new music addressing all of this, theorizing how Young Thug could return to the mic considering his probation conditions. Maybe this is all just a reach and there actually aren't any issues with Gunna, or the call to continue collaborating was a false flag. With so many possible interpretations, we have to wait for more solid confirmation. Check out fans' reactions to these tweets down below.

