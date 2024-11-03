Young Thug Breaks Silence After Prison Release To Seemingly Tease Lil Baby Collab

Lil Baby's Ice ball
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 03: Lil Baby and Young Thug attend Lil Baby's Ice Ball on December 3, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
Will we get new Thugger music soon?

Young Thug is celebrating his release from prison, taking to Twitter to break his silence and offer his first public statement on the matter following his in-court apology. "Real plea deal jack!" he posted, and while there are many different possible interpretations of this, we also recognize that it's probably not that deep. However, it was Thugger's tweet on Sunday (November 3) that really sparked fans' interest. "Wham let’s drop one on these rats peter," he shared. For those unaware, "Wham" refers to frequent collaborator Lil Baby, seemingly teasing that they will drop a collab as possibly the first post-prison release material.

Given this hint, a lot of fans immediately got to speculating, especially when it comes to another frequent collaborator of Lil Baby and Young Thug's. Gunna took a plea deal almost two years ago, and Baby seemed to join in on people calling him a "snitch" over this. As such, a lot of people assumed that this indicated how Thug feels about his YSL colleague. But things might not be so simple when you consider one of his requests concerning his probation.

Young Thug Speaks

Via his lawyer Brian Steel, Young Thug asked to continue to make music with Gunna despite a probation condition barring contact with YSL affiliates. "He’s a phenomenal artist," Steel expressed in court. "They are contractually obligated. And they frequently perform make music." Now, especially with these new tweets, fans shared their confusion even more, and we probably won't know for sure until there's an explicit sentiment from any of these three MCs. It's important to note that the One Of Wun artist advocated for his Atlanta mentor's freedom, and that he denied any snitching claims.

Also, you may have seen a viral clip of a fake, A.I.-generated Thugger "first day out" verse that praises Gunna, but listeners quickly debunked that. Regardless of what this all means, we won't have a final answer until Young Thug makes it clear. In any case, the hip-hop world is overjoyed with his release, and hopes that he turns his life around and promotes a more positive outlook. As the year rounds out, fans will continue to keep their eyes open for any new music or first big public statements. We'll see what's really up with YSL soon.

