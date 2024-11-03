Young Thug Breaks Silence After Prison Release To Seemingly Tease Lil Baby Collab

Will we get new Thugger music soon?

Young Thug is celebrating his release from prison, taking to Twitter to break his silence and offer his first public statement on the matter following his in-court apology. "Real plea deal jack!" he posted, and while there are many different possible interpretations of this, we also recognize that it's probably not that deep. However, it was Thugger's tweet on Sunday (November 3) that really sparked fans' interest. "Wham let’s drop one on these rats peter," he shared. For those unaware, "Wham" refers to frequent collaborator Lil Baby, seemingly teasing that they will drop a collab as possibly the first post-prison release material.

Given this hint, a lot of fans immediately got to speculating, especially when it comes to another frequent collaborator of Lil Baby and Young Thug's. Gunna took a plea deal almost two years ago, and Baby seemed to join in on people calling him a "snitch" over this. As such, a lot of people assumed that this indicated how Thug feels about his YSL colleague. But things might not be so simple when you consider one of his requests concerning his probation.

Young Thug Speaks

Via his lawyer Brian Steel, Young Thug asked to continue to make music with Gunna despite a probation condition barring contact with YSL affiliates. "He’s a phenomenal artist," Steel expressed in court. "They are contractually obligated. And they frequently perform make music." Now, especially with these new tweets, fans shared their confusion even more, and we probably won't know for sure until there's an explicit sentiment from any of these three MCs. It's important to note that the One Of Wun artist advocated for his Atlanta mentor's freedom, and that he denied any snitching claims.