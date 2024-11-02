Young Thug Hops On Celebratory FaceTime Call With T.I. After Prison Release

Thugger is reconnecting with his colleagues.

T.I. is one of many hip-hop colleagues who celebrated the freedom of Young Thug, who recently took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. He pleaded guilty to various counts in the indictment against him, save for a nolo or no contest plea for the RICO count and the gang leader count, which resulted in the judge commuting his five-year sentence to time served and releasing him from prison on 15 years of probation. The details are a bit more complex, but that's the main idea. Recently, the two Atlanta rappers hopped on a FaceTime call, and Tip was with a large group of people who were very happy to see Thugger out and about.

"As far as Jeffery is feeling now, he knows my feelings, which I am not going to reveal for attorney-client privilege," Young Thug's attorney Brian Steel told reporters outside of the courthouse following his client's sentencing. "But, this is not the same as a not guilty verdict. [...] Nobody here wakes up every day on a concrete floor that they're calling his bed, at 4:15. He gets shackled at his feet, his waist, and his hands, comes to the Fulton County courthouse to be on concrete, eating out of a bag, and then coming to the courthouse to sit there with a leg chain every single day, and hear lie after lie. So for Jeffery to go home today, and not have another 90 days, 120 days of [the trial], he is very happy."

T.I. & Young Thug On FaceTime

Fans were very happy with both Brian Steel's diligence and the outcome of Young Thug's trial. However, the YSL RICO case still has a few codefendants on trial for other charges, so the entire trial is still not completely over.