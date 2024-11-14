Young Thug’s Attorney Brian Steel Will Represent Former DA Accused Of Interfering In Ahmaud Arbery Investigation

Brian Steel has taken on another case.

Late last month, Young Thug was finally released from prison following a long and difficult trial. The rapper accepted a plea deal and will spend the next 15 years on probation. He was also ordered to pay thousands of dollars in fines and must abide by various release conditions. This includes not communicating with any alleged gang members of YSL affiliates, aside from his brother and Gunna.

Young Thug's fans and peers are thrilled to see him back at home, and immediately after his release, sang the praises of his attorney Brian Steel. "As far as Jeffery is feeling now, he knows my feelings, which I am not going to reveal for attorney-client privilege. But, this is not the same as a not guilty verdict," Steel told reporters outside of the courthouse.

Brian Steel To Represent Jackie Johnson

"Nobody here wakes up every day on a concrete floor that they're calling his bed, at 4:15. He gets shackled at his feet, his waist, and his hands, comes to the Fulton County courthouse to be on concrete, eating out of a bag, and then coming to the courthouse to sit there with a leg chain every single day, and hear lie after lie. So for Jeffery to go home today, and not have another 90 days, 120 days of it [the trial], he is very happy," he continued.