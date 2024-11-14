Young Thug’s Attorney Brian Steel Will Represent Former DA Accused Of Interfering In Ahmaud Arbery Investigation

BYCaroline Fisher689 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
US-ENTERTAINMENT-JUSTICE-YOUNG THUG
Brian Steel, attorney for rapper Young Thug, arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on November 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Opening statements are set to begin in the case against 31 year old US rapper Young Thug and 28 others, who are facing a racketeering indictment accusing the defendants of a number of offenses that support an overarching conspiracy charge, including murder, assault, carjacking, drug dealing, and theft. (Photo by Christian Monterrosa / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)
Brian Steel has taken on another case.

Late last month, Young Thug was finally released from prison following a long and difficult trial. The rapper accepted a plea deal and will spend the next 15 years on probation. He was also ordered to pay thousands of dollars in fines and must abide by various release conditions. This includes not communicating with any alleged gang members of YSL affiliates, aside from his brother and Gunna.

Young Thug's fans and peers are thrilled to see him back at home, and immediately after his release, sang the praises of his attorney Brian Steel. "As far as Jeffery is feeling now, he knows my feelings, which I am not going to reveal for attorney-client privilege. But, this is not the same as a not guilty verdict," Steel told reporters outside of the courthouse.

Read More: Young Thug & His Lawyer Brian Steel Speak To Emory University Law Students

Brian Steel To Represent Jackie Johnson

"Nobody here wakes up every day on a concrete floor that they're calling his bed, at 4:15. He gets shackled at his feet, his waist, and his hands, comes to the Fulton County courthouse to be on concrete, eating out of a bag, and then coming to the courthouse to sit there with a leg chain every single day, and hear lie after lie. So for Jeffery to go home today, and not have another 90 days, 120 days of it [the trial], he is very happy," he continued.

Now, however, Steel has moved on and will now be representing a new client. This client is former Georgia district attorney Jackie Johnson, who's accused of interfering in the investigation of Ahmaud Arbery's murder. Arbery was a 25-year-old Black man who was fatally shot after being followed by three white men while jogging. The three men were later convicted of murder as well as federal hate crimes. Johnson's trial for alleged criminal misconduct is scheduled to begin in early 2025, according to the Associated Press.

Read More: Young Thug's Lawyer Brian Steel Reacts To Trial Outcome

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...