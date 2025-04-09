Andrew Schultz Calls Kendrick Lamar "Hypocritical" For His Apparent "GNX" Diss

BY Zachary Horvath 949 Views
andrew schulz
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 14: Andrew Schulz visits "The Will Cain Show" at Fox News Channel Studios on March 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Kendrick Lamar attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Andrew Schulz has not let this beef with Kendrick Lamar go and his latest comments show that he's got a lot to get off his chest still.

The multi-month saga between Andrew Schulz and Kendrick Lamar is still going. The controversial comedian and The Sam Roberts Show revisited the alleged diss because the rapper's movie with the minds behind South Park now has a title. It's going to be called Whitney Springs per Complex and it's going to be hitting theaters on March 20, 2026. Overall, Schulz finds this entire move "hypocritical" and his apparent diss on the "wacced out murals" as such too.

"Did I find it hypocritical that he's doing a movie with the South Park guys, and they've got Lizzo jokes and all this other sh*t (referring to the infamous weight loss episode on the show)? Like yes, he's being hypocritical. He's just, he was doing something for clicks," he stated. He then went on to clarify that he waited until he knew it was (allegedly) indeed about him before issuing his previous barrage of jokes and responses. "He's like jumping on an internet thing. He probably wasn't that familiar with me and didn't realize that people know about me or whatever." I think he was just reacting to a video online. And then I did get confirmation it was about me. So, before I sent anything, I got confirmation."

Andrew Schultz Kendrick Lamar Beef

Andrew Schulz added, "I think he was just reacting to a video online. And then I did get confirmation it was about me. So, before I sent anything, I got confirmation." He explained even further why he felt his rebuttals are justified in his eyes. "It's the most ego thing in the world to think it must be about me. It's like, I didn't react for two weeks and then I got confirmation. Basically, his team reached out to somebody to be like, 'Yo, we weren't talking about you guys with that line about the killing sh*t, but it was about Schultz with this thing. So, I'm like, 'OK, you open your mouth, you say this thing about telling your fans to kill my friends. You get whatever's coming to you and you f*cking enjoy it.'"

Andrew Schulz Full Interview

Finally, the FLAGRANT co-host addressed how his controversial "make love" comment was completely taken out of context by Lamar's fans. "People tried to make it racism so fast, too. That was the most surprising thing. I said it back and they were like, 'This is racism. This comes from like a history of slave owners having sex with their slave.' I'm like, "What the f*ck is going on here? I was like, "How did this become racist?'" As we alluded to, this whole debacle started with Kendrick Lamar's alleged diss of Schulz on the GNX opener "wacced out murals." The bar that ignited this whole feud was, "Don’t let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that’s law."

