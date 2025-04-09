Andrew Schultz Calls Kendrick Lamar "Hypocritical" For His Apparent "GNX" Diss

The multi-month saga between Andrew Schulz and Kendrick Lamar is still going. The controversial comedian and The Sam Roberts Show revisited the alleged diss because the rapper's movie with the minds behind South Park now has a title. It's going to be called Whitney Springs per Complex and it's going to be hitting theaters on March 20, 2026. Overall, Schulz finds this entire move "hypocritical" and his apparent diss on the "wacced out murals" as such too.

"Did I find it hypocritical that he's doing a movie with the South Park guys, and they've got Lizzo jokes and all this other sh*t (referring to the infamous weight loss episode on the show)? Like yes, he's being hypocritical. He's just, he was doing something for clicks," he stated. He then went on to clarify that he waited until he knew it was (allegedly) indeed about him before issuing his previous barrage of jokes and responses. "He's like jumping on an internet thing. He probably wasn't that familiar with me and didn't realize that people know about me or whatever." I think he was just reacting to a video online. And then I did get confirmation it was about me. So, before I sent anything, I got confirmation."

Andrew Schultz Kendrick Lamar Beef

Andrew Schulz added, "I think he was just reacting to a video online. And then I did get confirmation it was about me. So, before I sent anything, I got confirmation." He explained even further why he felt his rebuttals are justified in his eyes. "It's the most ego thing in the world to think it must be about me. It's like, I didn't react for two weeks and then I got confirmation. Basically, his team reached out to somebody to be like, 'Yo, we weren't talking about you guys with that line about the killing sh*t, but it was about Schultz with this thing. So, I'm like, 'OK, you open your mouth, you say this thing about telling your fans to kill my friends. You get whatever's coming to you and you f*cking enjoy it.'"

Andrew Schulz Full Interview