Andrew Schulz Jokes About Being Able To Rape Kendrick Lamar In Disturbing Rant

Kendrick Lamar had dissed the comedian on his new album, "GNX."

Andrew Schulz went on a disturbing rant about Kendrick Lamar during the latest episode of his Flagrant podcast, bragging that he'd be able to rape the "Not Like Us" rapper. The comments come after Lamar called him out on his new album, GNX. A clip of the rant is going viral on social media as fans condemn Schulz's antics.

"I would make love to him and there's nothing he could do about it. Just Kendrick Lamar. I would make love to him and the only thing he could do is decide if it's consensual or not," Schulz began. "That's the only thing he could do. If it's me and Kendrick, it's about physics. I don't even know if I'll get hard. But, if we're in a cell, and we're bored and we're done tattooing each other-- whatever you do in a cell, and we ran out of board games and we did all the other things, and we cleaned everything, and I'm like, 'Man, I might as well f*ck you.' There's nothing he can physically do to stop that. I'd put his legs in the air and choose a position." From there, they pulled up a picture of Lamar standing next to Taylor Swift and continued berating him.

Andrew Schulz Speaks During Flagrant 2: No Easy Buckets In N.Y.C.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 07: Andrew Schulz appears onstage during Flagrant 2: No Easy Buckets With Andrew Schulz, Akaash Singh & Kazeem Famuyide at Highline Ballroom on February 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The comments are resulting in plenty of backlash on social media. "He's gonna get his ass whooped for this," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. Another added: "Least funny person of all time. Just weird for the sake of being weird." One fan called out Schulz's co-hosts for laughing throughout his rant. "What is it about Andrew Schulz that make people fake laugh and clam up around him? Bro said he’d rape Kendrick multiple times and they just giggling. That’s insane," they wrote.

Andrew Schulz Goes Off On Kendrick Lamar