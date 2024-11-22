Ralfy The Plug Shows Respect To Kendrick Lamar For "GNX" Following Host Of Drakeo The Ruler Comparisons

Entertainment: 60th Annual Grammy Awards
Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Kendrick Lamar accepts Best Rap Album during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
There's been some tension brewing from the brother of the late Drakeo, but his tune seems to have changed some.

GNX has taken over the rap world this afternoon thanks to one of the most out of nowhere releases in recent memory. Kendrick Lamar is sitting on the throne once again in 2024, even though he never really left it to begin with. It boasts 12 all-new tracks, unless you don't count "squabble up" as one of those. So far, his fans are not surprisingly anointing it as the best record of the year. It is really early, but on our first few listens, it sounds like there will be a lot to uncover. There are tracks that are already hitting for us and for others, which is a great sign. But you know a new album is great when even an artist's staunchest haters are appreciating it.

DJ Akademiks is one of those people, and his review was a shocking one. He was defending it against some of his livestream viewers that were tearing it down. You could maybe throw in Ralfy the Plug too, who's past thoughts would suggest just that. In an interview right after the Pop Out, Ralfy alluded that Kendrick Lamar may not have a lot of respect for the former's late brother, Drakeo the Ruler. "There was probably a lot of people on that stage that probably don't like Drakeo," he said. Overall, the latter has been widely credited as one of the most influential voices and trendsetters in the West Coast.

Ralfy The Plug Salutes Kendrick Lamar For GNX

But still, despite the late and very great Nipsey Hussle was deservedly given a tribute at Kendrick's unifying show, he felt Drakeo should have as well. On top of this, Ralfy the Plug also believed that Lamar bit off of his sibling's flows for "Not Like Us," which also stirred up some controversy. However, he seems to have moved past any potential issues because he's also giving high marks for Lamar's record.

He tweeted out, "I ain't gone lie this new tape is kdot not Kendrick or Kenny he came kdot on that tape🔥and he got some 🏆s on there🫡" He may be coming around to the fact that Lamar does in fact have a lot of respect for Drakeo because many fans on Twitter are seeing the shout outs. "Every beat.. every beat bruh a knocker.. rip drakeo the ruler man. Stamp he would’ve f***ed round been one these jaunts," one user writes. "Kendrick been showing Drakeo a lot of love man. I love that s***. I know there’s a lot of LA politics involved with Drakeo and his death, but Kenny been helping to Keep The Truth Alive. Long Live Drakeo the Ruler," another adds. Overall, it's good to see MCs from the same region showing love to their contemporary, and everyone seems to be all smiles with the release of GNX today.

