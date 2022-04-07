Ralfy The Plug
- MixtapesDrakeo The Ruler's "A Cold Day In Hell (Deluxe)" Is Finally HereDrakeo's long-awaited deluxe is now available on YouTube. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureLive Nation's Request To Dismiss Lawsuit In Drakeo The Ruler's Death Denied By JudgeThe judge is siding with Drakeo's brother, Ralfy the Plug, ensuring that the lawsuit will go forward.By Isaac Fontes
- MusicDrakeo The Ruler's Brother Slams Grammys For "In Memoriam" SnubRalfy The Plug calls it a "spit in the face" that the Grammys didn't include the late Drakeo in their segment. By Erika Marie