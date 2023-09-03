Drakeo The Ruler’s “A Cold Day In Hell (Deluxe)” Is Finally Here

Late and great Los Angeles, California-based rapper Drakeo The Ruler and his team have released more music. Specifically, his collaboration with Ralfy the Plug, A Cold Day In Hell now has a deluxe that fans have been waiting for. The original version was released two years ago on April 19, 2021. Unfortunately, he met his untimely death on December 19, 2021.

Fortunately, his team was gracious enough to the fans to release the expanded edition. Since Drakeo was murdered, only two other types of material have been put out. The first of which was a 2022 album called, Keep The Truth Alive. Then, just over a month ago Drakeo The Ruler’s single, “I’m The Reason,” also made its way onto streaming services.

Drakeo The Ruler Adds 15 New Songs To Deluxe

Now, we have A Cold Day In Hell (Deluxe). In addition, the new version adds a lot more music. In fact, there are 15 new tracks. They appear right after, “Intro (He’s Never Coming Back).” Additionally, five new features make the cut. 03 Greedo, ZayBang, Baby Ralfy, MoneySign $uede, and Thirsty P are now on the project.

What are your thoughts on A Cold Day In Hell (Deluxe)? Out of all of the 15 new tracks, which one is your favorite? We want to hear what you have to say so leave your thoughts in the comments section. Additionally, keep it locked with HNHH for all of the hottest album releases and all of the latest breaking news around the music world. Furthermore, our thoughts continue to go to Drakeo’s loved ones.

A Cold Day In Hell (Deluxe) Tracklist:

Intro (He’s Never Coming Back) No Remorse (New) Outdated (New) Black Sleeve with ZayBang (New) Homeruns (New) What Happened To Deebo (New) Store Runner with MoneySign $uede (New) Imagination (New) First Place (New) Stop Lying (New) Not The Same with 03 Greedo (New) Let Rami Rap with Baby Ralfy (New) Spirit Fingers with Thirsty P (New) In Loving Memory (New) Everything U Lookin 4 (New) Fantastic (New) Cold Day In Hell Identify with Jay Critch Close That Backdoor Phineas n Ferb Diddy Bop Baddest Kid Gang N’ Em Drumline Knuck If You Buck with ALLBACK Would U Look At That Not At All Just Retire with Shordie Shordie Stincs Got You Mad with Icewear Mezzo, KrispyLife, and Ketchy the Great Awful Lot Of with Ketchy the Great, Desto, Rio Da Yung OG, RMC Mike, and Lil Yachty Homebody with Ketchy the Great Long Live The Greatest

