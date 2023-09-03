Alabama Barker Goes Clubbing Amid “Family Emergency” As Father Travis Leaves Hospital With Wife Kourtney Kardashian

Alabama Barker continues to appear unconnected from the “family emergency” that caused Blink-182 to postpone their European tour as drummer Travis Barker returned to the United States for “a family emergency.” The 17-year-old Alabama was seen posting various snapshots from a night of clubbing to Instagram. This included a custom neon sign at LA’s Bootsy Bellows that read “Bad Bitches Get Birkins Alabama”.

Prior to this outing, fans had been confused as Alabama dropped thirst trap TikToks hours after her father was calling for prayers from Glasgow Airport’s prayer room. Alabama posted videos lip-syncing a Coi Leray song while dancing in her pajamas. Meanwhile, more recent videos followed the same trend. Despite fans begging for updates, Barker’s next video was outtakes from her previous thirst traps.

Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian Leave Hospital

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 25: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen on May 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Meanwhile, fans got their first sighting of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian since Barker returned home. Kardashian was still clearly very pregnant, ruling out the two most popular theories – miscarriage and premature labor. Barker and Kardashian were spotted boarding a waiting SUV surrounded by handlers and security. Kardashian announced her pregnancy, their first child together after marrying last year, at a Blink show earlier this year. The announcement went viral, especially after Kardashian used a fun reference to the “All The Small Things” music video to announce it. Alabama and Kardashian were spotted together as recently as August 18, according to images available on Getty Images.

No statement has been made about the nature of the family emergency, or when Barker will rejoin his bandmates in Europe. Blink-182 postponed shows in Glasgow, Dublin, and Belfast. However, it appears that it was serious enough that Kardashian was hospitalized for several days. It’s likely that now that she is out of the hospital, a statement or anonymous sources will emerge to explain the situation. However, for the time being, Barker’s daughter’s behavior continues to confuse fans. This remains a developing story and we’ll have any updates as they emerge.

