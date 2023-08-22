Alabama Barker’s Body Shamers Addressed By Teen In Scathing TikTok Video

Being in the spotlight is hard enough for the average celebrity. When teenagers are catapulted into fame at a young age, however, it can be severely detrimental to their mental health. 17-year-old Alabama Barker is someone who grew up in the spotlight thanks to her rockstar father. Still, it wasn’t until her later teen years that the world has really gotten to know the blonde beauty. She’s made it known that she plans to pursue a career in the rap industry. The rising star has even been showing off some of her unreleased music with us on TikTok.

Unsurprisingly, Barker’s plans for her future have brought in plenty of backlash. Along with that hate, she’s now also facing body shaming after new paparazzi photos of her and step-mom Kourtney Kardashian walking around together surfaced online. After seeing what critics have been saying, the nepo baby posted a TikTok on Monday (August 21) clapping back. “First of all, let me eat you up because I’m so fat,” her scathing rant cleverly began.

Alabama Barker is Tired of People Discussing Her Body

“I would love to see you guys getting random pictures taken of you when you’re leaving the grocery store, middle of the sentence, with your mouth wide open,” she continued before pointing out that paparazzi often purposely capture unflattering images of their subjects. “I also have a thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease, so that’s one of the main reasons why I have weight gain,” Barker went on, clarifying that she’s only put on five to ten pounds, which is “so normal for a lot of girls.”

The more famous of Alabama’s two parents is obviously Travis Barker, but her mother, Shanna Moakler still makes headlines every now and then. Earlier this month, she spoke out about her teen’s decision to forge a name for herself within the rap industry, calling the move a “natural progression,” among other things. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

