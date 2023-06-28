Travis Barker’s daughter is once again making waves for all the wrong reasons. According to Page Six, the aspiring rapper posted a new video to TikTok recently that has fans discussing her outfit choice. In the video, she sports a bikini and a poncho with Rastafarian colors that she should have probably known better than to wear. Many commenters agreed that the fit reminded them of Adele’s similar famous blunder. In a misguided 2020 picture, the “Easy On Me” singer sported a Jamaican flag bikini in a picture that also received its fair share of criticism.

It’s not the first time Alabama Barker has gotten into trouble for cultural appropriation. Last month she promoted some of her new music on TikTok and drew comparisons to many black female rappers. When the music video dropped even more people chimed in. Comments claimed that she was appropriating the image of black rappers and blackfishing. While it wasn’t entirely just hate for the singer there was certainly an uncomfortable feeling about her video.

Alabama Barker In Trouble Again

In other news, Alabama’s dad Travis Barker is expecting a child with Kourtney Kardashian. Alabama made it publicly known that she was there for Kourtney following the announcement. The couple also revealed the gender of their baby in a recent musical gender reveal. Kourtney sits on Travis’ lap while he plays a drumroll leading up to an eruption of blue confetti confirming that they’re having a boy. The pregnancy was announced during one of Blink-182’s recent concerts. Kourtney made a hilarious reference to the video for the band’s hit song “All The Small Things.”

Travis Barker has kept pretty buys touring with the original Blink-182 lineup. The trio played a surprise show at Coachella to kick off their reunited tour. Since then he’s still found the time to get into the studio. Rapper Tyga has been seen going in and out of Barker’s studio repeatedly as the two are reportedly working on new music together. What do you think of Alabama Barker’s controversial video? Let us know in the comment section below.

