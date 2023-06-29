Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting their first child together. Kourtney announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert a few weeks ago. She made a sign that read “Travis I’m Pregnant,” a reference to the music video for Blink’s classic hit “All The Small Things.” A few days ago they confirmed the gender of the baby on Instagram. Barker did a drum roll leading up to a bunch of blue confetti being launched into the sky, revealing the couple will have a baby boy.

Now, in a new Instagram post, Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her baby bump more. The series of pictures show off both Kourtney by herself and her and Travis together. Travis took to the comment section to post a sneaky tease for fans. “I already know his name,” his comment reads. He deliberately didn’t reveal any details to keep fans guessing about what the baby boy’s name will be.

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Tease Baby’s Name

It’s not the first time Kourtney has shown off her baby bump on Instagram. She posted some pics of herself swimming and soaking up some sun in a green bikini. The pics have shown her progress from a baby bump to a full-blown pregnancy glow. Outside of her pregnancy Kourtney has been dealing with another ongoing drama. She and Kim have been at each other’s throats at various times during season 3 of The Kardashians so far.

While Kourtney has probably been doing a lot of relaxing, Tyga has stayed busy. He played a surprise reunion show with Blink-182 at Coachella in April. Then they stepped up as headliners during weekend two after Frank Ocean pulled out. They’ve been on a reunion tour in the months since. Barker has still found time to get in the studio as well. Tyga has been seen repeatedly going in and out of Barker’s studio and the pair are reportedly working on new music. What do you think about Travis Barker teasing his and Kourtney Kardashian’s upcoming baby’s name? Let us know in the comment section below.

