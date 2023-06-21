Alabama Barker Sends Mother Flowers After Kourtney Kardashian Pregnancy Announcement

Alabama Barker has shown just how thoughtful of a daughter she is. Recently, Shanna Moakler reacted to the news of Barker expecting a baby with Kourtney Kardashian. Moakler is a former Miss USA and Barker’s ex-wife. The former model and Barker were married from 2004 to 2008. They have two children together, Alabama and Landon. Moakler has been open about her mixed feelings regarding Barker’s parenting and her past estrangement from her children. However, she has also acknowledged Barker as a great dad. However, once their children reach adulthood, she has made it clear she has no intention of maintaining contact with him.

While she may have admitted that Travis Barker is a good father, Shanna Moakler has previously questioned Kardashian’s parenting. She has even commented on social media about the amount of attention Kardashian gives to Barker’s children. Despite these instances of tension, Barker and Kardashian have appeared to have successfully blended their families. This is especially impressive considering Barker is not the only one with children from a previous partner. Kourtney Kardashian also has three children from her previous relationship with Scott Disick.

Alabama Comforts Mother With A Thoughtful Gift

Alabama Barker, Atiana De La Hoya, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen out in Portofino on May 20, 2022 in Portofino, Italy. (Photo by NINO/GC Images)

Alabama Barker gave her mother a very thoughtful gift after Kourtney Kardashian’s announcement. The reality star revealed the news at a Blink-182 concert by holding up a sign. This news was likely very hard on Shanna Moakler, regardless on how long she and Barker have been apart. Moakler’s feelings towards Barker’s relationship with Kardashian have always been a mix of support and criticism. However, it didn’t stop her daughter from being understanding and kind towards her.

Moakler’s daughter, Alabama, sent her a bouquet of flowers as a gesture of love and support. Moakler shared a video of the flowers on her Instagram Story. There, she expressed her appreciation for her daughter’s gesture. Moakler may have initially expressed negative sentiments about Barker’s relationship with Kardashian, but that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore. She later responded to the pregnancy news by stating that she is excited for them and hopes they have a great experience. This is likely good news for all children involved. Blended families can be difficult enough without the drama that can come from exes. What do you think of Alabama Barker’s gift? Let us know in the comments below!

[Via]