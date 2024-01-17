pregnancy
- RelationshipsDDG Opens Up On Hiding Halle Bailey's Pregnancy From FansHe also revealed how they made the decision to have a child together. By Lavender Alexandria
- GramCiara Flaunts Post-Pregnancy Curves And Has Fans Thirsting After Her In The ProcessFans are loving what they're seeing from the singer.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJaidyn Alexis Reacts To Blueface's Side Chick's Pregnancy ClaimsBonnie Lashay recently claimed to be pregnant with Blueface's fourth child.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureHalle Bailey Unveils Before And After Pregnancy Photos With Baby HaloHalle Bailey has come a long way since her son's arrival.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureJess Hilarious Addresses Trick Daddy's "Ugly" Baby CommentsTrick Daddy is less than thrilled about Jess Hilarious' pregnancy.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsBlueface Reportedly Expecting Fourth Child With Bonnie LashayBlueface's admitted side chick recently showed off her growing bump on IG.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsNBA YoungBoy Accused Of Fathering 12th Child With Wig Stylist"Y’all call him nba youngboy I call him kentrell trust me he know what’s going on," the woman claims.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYung Miami Gives Pregnancy Tests & More Lewd Items For Birthday Trip GuestsWhile a lot of folks were clowning the City Girl online for doing this for her 30th birthday, others would argue there's no better way to celebrate.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSexyy Red Shares New Music Video From The Hospital Room Where She Gave BirthRed is continuing to have fun despite her haters.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicHalle Bailey Fires Back As Fans Slam Her For Hiding PregnancyHalle Bailey has had enough.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureHalle Bailey Reveals Photoshopped Pregnancy Pictures Hiding Her BellyThe R&B star is showing us how her social media posts bamboozled fans into thinking that she wasn't pregnant, although they still cracked the code.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSexyy Red Shows How She Treats Thirsty Men In Hilarious New SkitRed made for a few standout moments in the short clip.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsChloe Bailey Recalls Helping Halle’s Pregnancy Be The “Best Kept Secret Ever”Chloe Bailey says helping Halle keep her pregnancy private was easy because she already keeps "all her other secrets."By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsDon Toliver & Kali Uchis Relationship TimelineDon and Kali are about to welcome their child into the world.By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureHalle Bailey's Baby Bump Didn't Stop Her From Throwing It Back With Chloe: WatchAfter protecting her peace while carrying baby Halo, Halle's now happily sharing her pregnancy journey with fans.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureHalle Bailey Opens Up On Keeping Her Pregnancy A Secret From The InternetShe reportedly avoided all social media during her pregnancy.By Lavender Alexandria