Cardi B Delivers Hilarious Explanation For Wanting More Kids

BY Caroline Fisher 562 Views
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B has three children with her ex Offset, and her youngest was born last September after they decided to go their separate ways.

On top of being a Grammy-award-winning rapper and entrepreneur, Cardi B is a mother of three, a title she prides herself on the most. She gave birth to her youngest, a daughter named Blossom, in September of last year. The "Outside" performer announced the pregnancy shortly after she and her husband, Offset, decided to go their separate ways for good.

While the divorce has gotten messy at times, she appears to be doing better than ever. She's even in a happy relationship with Stefon Diggs.

During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, she joked that she'd be open to having more children in the future too, though the reason may not be what one would expect. “The more kids you have, the less of a possibility you go to, like, a [nursing] home,” she stated. “One of them is gonna wipe my butt!”

Is Cardi B Pregnant?

Cardi went on to share how she's ensuring her children grow up to be well-rounded adults despite living privileged lives. “They have like a lot of cousins and a lot of my friends, they still outside, they still in the hood and everything,” she explained. “They was just in the Dominican Republic and it’s like, yeah, my grandma gonna make [them] clean and stuff. I want them to know that there’s another world out there that is not your world. It’s not always about [the] backyard, and foxes and deers — there’s rats and mices.”

As for exactly when Cardi could have another little one one the way, that's yet to be revealed, though rumors that she's expecting have started to swirl in recent weeks. While leaving the courthouse after closing arguments in her civil assault trial last week, she went off on one paparazzo who asked about the rumors.

"Don't do that," she said, throwing a pen. "Do you see women asking those types of questions?... Why do you feel, as a man, you get to ask me those types of questions? Act like you have some manners. Your mama taught you to respect women."

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
