Cardi B Delivers Hilarious Explanation For Wanting More Kids

On top of being a Grammy-award-winning rapper and entrepreneur, Cardi B is a mother of three, a title she prides herself on the most. She gave birth to her youngest, a daughter named Blossom, in September of last year. The "Outside" performer announced the pregnancy shortly after she and her husband, Offset, decided to go their separate ways for good.

While the divorce has gotten messy at times, she appears to be doing better than ever. She's even in a happy relationship with Stefon Diggs.

During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, she joked that she'd be open to having more children in the future too, though the reason may not be what one would expect. “The more kids you have, the less of a possibility you go to, like, a [nursing] home,” she stated. “One of them is gonna wipe my butt!”

Is Cardi B Pregnant?

Cardi went on to share how she's ensuring her children grow up to be well-rounded adults despite living privileged lives. “They have like a lot of cousins and a lot of my friends, they still outside, they still in the hood and everything,” she explained. “They was just in the Dominican Republic and it’s like, yeah, my grandma gonna make [them] clean and stuff. I want them to know that there’s another world out there that is not your world. It’s not always about [the] backyard, and foxes and deers — there’s rats and mices.”

As for exactly when Cardi could have another little one one the way, that's yet to be revealed, though rumors that she's expecting have started to swirl in recent weeks. While leaving the courthouse after closing arguments in her civil assault trial last week, she went off on one paparazzo who asked about the rumors.