Offset Seemingly Trolls Stefon Diggs As Cardi B Cheers On His Patriots Debut

BY Cole Blake 672 Views
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Offset and Cardi B attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)
Cardi B confirm her relationship with Stefon Diggs back in June, less than a year after filing for divorce from Offset.

Offset appeared to take a shot at Cardi B's new boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, on his Instagram Story, Sunday night. After Diggs made his debut with the New England Patriots for their Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the former Migos rapper posted, "Trash," with a laughing emoji.

Cardi B, on the other hand, shared a video of Diggs catching a pass from quarterback Drake Maye with the caption: "Come on Eight!!!!!" Diggs finished the game with six receptions for 57 yards and no touchdowns.

When LiveBitez shared both of the posts on Instagram, fans posted supportive messages for Cardi and Diggs. "Stefon got the love of your life, more solid career, more money, more handsome. And u think a comment about his first game after coming if a major acl injury is going to bother him?" one user wrote. Another added: "So when are yall going to finally admit that he is super corny for this continuous behavior. My God sign those divorce papers and move on."

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Relationship

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs first confirmed their relationship back in June after months of speculation from fans. Cardi originally filed for divorce from Offset in the summer of 2024. She recently discussed going through that separation as well as dating Diggs in the public eye while speaking with Billboard. "It was very tough, but it is what it is. It’s tough hiding. It’s tough dating in your 30s, too, but I like him. I love him, today," she said. "I was always scared of dating people [because] I’ve always been in a long relationship since I was like 21."

In other news, Cardi B is currently gearing up to finally release her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, on September 19. It will arrive over seven years after her critically acclaimed debut album, Invasion of Privacy.

