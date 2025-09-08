Who Was Summer Walker's Date To The VMAs?

BY Caroline Fisher 4.0K Views
ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Summer Walker (L) attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)
Summer Walker attended the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards alongside a mystery man this weekend, calling him a "special friend."

Over the weekend, Summer Walker surprised fans by attending the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards alongside an older man. The two of them shared kisses and fed each other cotton candy on the red carpet, seemingly having the time of their lives. Needless to say, her mystery date raised eyebrows, and left social media users desperate to know more about their relationship.

The songstress wasn't willing to let any details slip, however, simply telling reporters that he's a "special friend." When asked just how special of a friend the man is, she urged everyone to mind their own business, per ET.

Walker shared a series of photos from the evening on Instagram last night, earning all kinds of reactions. "F*ck My Type," she captioned the post. While some users are in support of her unexpected date, others are as confused as ever.

"Never seen her look this happy in a picture with a guy so I’m definitely here for it," one commenter writes. "Lmao summer who the hell is that," another wonders.

Read More: Summer Walker Shocks Fans By Calling Gio Ramos Playboi Carti's "Wife"

Summer Walker Boyfriend

Walker has dealt with her fair share of relationship problems in the past. Earlier this year, for example, she confirmed her split from Chicago rapper Rico Recklezz. At the time, she made it clear that she still had love for her ex despite the split.

"Yes I’m single but don’t be weird now y’all. I can’t even think about f*ckin w another man. I love Rico. He really is a sweet man when he wants to be… That’s my Pumkin for life, things just didn’t align how we wanted cause we from two different worlds. Let’s move on now n not create false narratives," she declared, also teasing her new album.

“I’m literally honestly & truly over men like that’s it for me," Walker added. "I find more peace in alone, but let’s normalize moving on without mess. No disrespect no hard feelings no bad mouthing each other. Everything copacetic on my end, it’s all lessons n love.”

Read More: Summer Walker Seemingly Confirms Breakup With Rico Recklezz

