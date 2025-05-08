Summer Walker Seemingly Confirms Breakup With Rico Recklezz

BY Cole Blake 1.6K Views
2024 Baby2Baby Gala
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Summer Walker attends the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala on November 09, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
Summer Walker has been dating Rico Recklezz for a number of months, but his her latest post has fans concerned.

Summer Walker and Rico Recklezz's time as a couple appears to have come to an end after Walker confirmed that she's single in a post on her Instagram Story, earlier this week. She didn't provide exact details on the situation, but shared a cryptic post about enjoying feeling "girly and dainty."

"I like being girly and dainty. I don't like nothing taking me out of that," the statement read in full. Over the text, she wrote in pink: "All the single ladies. All the single ladies." When DJ Akademiks posted the image on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions to the news. "Rico liked her he prolly on suicide watch rn," one user commented. Another wrote: "She gunna have something new next week."

Walker and Rico Recklezz had been dating for a number of months before the apparent split. During an interview with VladTV, earlier this year, Recklezz revealed that he had been sliding into the rapper's DMs for years. “It damn near got stalker-ish. The only reason it didn’t get stalker-ish is because I kept going to jail,” he said, as caught by The Shade Room. He further recalled: “…Then, one day, she finally [was] like, ‘You not finna stop, is you?'”

Summer Walker and Rico Recklezz's Relationship

Back in March, Walker shared several pictures and videos of them enjoying time together on a yacht and expressed her appreciation for him in a lengthy caption. “ppl can say whatever they want but in 4 months he’s taken me on the nicest yacht I ever been on, the nicest hotel room I’ve ever seen, gave me the nicest Valentine’s Day I’ve ever had & I’m a rich girly so its really not much I havnt seen. like when I ask for something he really goes above & beyond to make it happen, its really nice to be appreciated n valued thanks pooh,” Summer Walker wrote.

Despite Walker's post about being single, Rico Recklezz appears to be doing well. Taking to his Instagram Story on Thursday, he wrote about loving his life and God. "I'm so thankful n grateful," he wrote in part.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
