Summer Walker Seemingly Confirms Breakup With Rico Recklezz

Summer Walker and Rico Recklezz's time as a couple appears to have come to an end after Walker confirmed that she's single in a post on her Instagram Story, earlier this week. She didn't provide exact details on the situation, but shared a cryptic post about enjoying feeling "girly and dainty."

"I like being girly and dainty. I don't like nothing taking me out of that," the statement read in full. Over the text, she wrote in pink: "All the single ladies. All the single ladies." When DJ Akademiks posted the image on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions to the news. "Rico liked her he prolly on suicide watch rn," one user commented. Another wrote: "She gunna have something new next week."

Walker and Rico Recklezz had been dating for a number of months before the apparent split. During an interview with VladTV, earlier this year, Recklezz revealed that he had been sliding into the rapper's DMs for years. “It damn near got stalker-ish. The only reason it didn’t get stalker-ish is because I kept going to jail,” he said, as caught by The Shade Room. He further recalled: “…Then, one day, she finally [was] like, ‘You not finna stop, is you?'”

Summer Walker and Rico Recklezz's Relationship

Back in March, Walker shared several pictures and videos of them enjoying time together on a yacht and expressed her appreciation for him in a lengthy caption. “ppl can say whatever they want but in 4 months he’s taken me on the nicest yacht I ever been on, the nicest hotel room I’ve ever seen, gave me the nicest Valentine’s Day I’ve ever had & I’m a rich girly so its really not much I havnt seen. like when I ask for something he really goes above & beyond to make it happen, its really nice to be appreciated n valued thanks pooh,” Summer Walker wrote.