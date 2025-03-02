Summer Walker Enjoys Date Night With Rico Recklezz At Katt Williams & Mo’Nique Show

Summer Walker attends the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala
Summer Walker and her new boo Rico Recklezz were recently spotted at a Katt Williams and Mo'Nique comedy show.

Things between Summer Walker and her new man Rico Recklezz appear to be going swimmingly. This weekend, the pair was spotted enjoying a date night at one of Katt Williams and Mo'Nique's shows. It looked like they had a blast, meeting the two comedians and posing for a few photos. After the show, Walker took to her Instagram Story to reflect on the evening, making it clear that she was thrilled.

"I met the legends [I'm] happy now," she wrote simply. As for Recklezz, he took to his Instagram Story to share some photos and videos, indicating that it was a night to remember for him too. He and Walker's latest outing comes just a couple of months after the duo confirmed rumors that they're an item, leaving supporters in shock. They first sparked speculation in December with some flirty holiday photos, which earned mixed reactions.

Summer Walker's Boyfriend

While some were eager to root for the happy couple, others continue to have their doubts about whether or not they're the right fit for each other. Regardless, they seem to be doing better than ever, unbothered by the criticism. After all, Recklezz has admittedly been hoping for a chance with the songstress for years now. He reflected on his persistent attempts to win her over during an interview with VladTV in January. According to him, he'd been sliding into her DMs for “seven or eight years" before she finally decided to go out with him.

“It damn near got stalker-ish. The only reason it didn’t get stalker-ish is because I kept going to jail,” he explained. "She finally [was] like, ‘You not finna stop, is you?'" When they finally met in person, he says she “never left.” Luckily, things worked out for the couple. Walker even recently expressed interest in having more children, though she says that won't be happening this year.

