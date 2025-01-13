Katt Williams Clowns Jamie Foxx Playing "Butt-Naked Basketball" While Calling Him A "Clone"

Katt Williams claims someone cloned Jamie Foxx.

Katt Williams adds Jamie Foxx to his laundry list of comics to roast in 2025. The comedian would joke about the award-winning actor potentially being a "clone" after he remembers hosting butt-naked basketball parties. "This n***a was having butt-naked basketball parties," Williams told a sold-out audience. Katt teased that the lack of transparency surrounding Foxx’s condition might not be so mysterious if you subscribe to certain conspiracy theories. Williams jokingly implied that Foxx’s wealth had earned him a spot in the Illuminati, a shadowy secret society often whispered about in pop culture. He didn’t stop there, adding with tongue-in-cheek bravado that he wouldn’t mind joining the Illuminati himself—not for power, but to swipe a few secrets and share them with the public.

“And they would kill me if they could,” Williams quipped as the audience erupted in laughter. “But I’m too fast. Thank Jesus.” In classic Katt Williams fashion, he took the absurdity further, claiming one of the secrets he’d uncover is why McDonald’s French fries are superior to all others. “How is that possible?” he mused, drawing more laughter from the crowd. The performance was quintessential Williams: chaotic, provocative, and uproariously funny.

Katt Williams Roasts Jamie Foxx & His Netflix Special

While the exact date and location of this particular set remain unclear, Williams has carried this energy into his Dark Matter tour promotions. His recent interview on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast added fuel to the fire. In the conversation, Williams held nothing back, addressing topics ranging from Tory Lanez and Black women to the impact of colorism. He also reignited long-standing feuds with fellow comedians Steve Harvey and Cedric the Entertainer, accusing them of stealing material.