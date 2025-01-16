Jamie Foxx Accused Of Dissing Katt Williams On “GOAT Talk”

Is Jamie Foxx throwing shade?

Earlier this week, Complex released a new episode of "GOAT Talk" on YouTube featuring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz. At one point in the episode, Foxx was asked to reveal his GOAT cuss word, and some viewers think he threw some serious shade in his response. “My favorite GOAT cuss word is a sentence,” he said. “B***h made a** n***a… for me [it’s] actually scientific. Because when I see a guy that I’m talking about, he’s usually small, he’s 128 lbs. B***h made.”

Diaz proceeded to ask Foxx how many men he knows that are 128 lbs. “A lot of comedians,” he told her. “I’ll leave it at that… a lot of little motherf*****g comedians. B***h made a** n****s. F**k out of here, man… tiny motherf****r.” Immediately, social media users began to speculate exactly who the personality was referring to. Many believe it was Katt Williams, though this is unconfirmed.

Social Media Users Speculate Jamie Foxx's "B*tch Made" Comment Was Directed At Katt Williams

“Those short jokes were shots @ katt," one commenter theorized. “That was definitely towards Katt lol," another claimed. While it remains unclear whether or not Foxx was actually taking aim at Williams, he may have had a motive to do so. Last week, footage surfaced of Williams seemingly mocking Foxx's new Netflix comedy special What Had Happened Was onstage. He joked that he “didn’t know what to think” of the special, which touched on Foxx's 2023 health scare, revealing that he was “crying like a baby” just a few minutes in. “What the f**k am I doing crying at a special, n***a?” he asked the crowd.

He also proceeded to joke about Foxx being a clone, "having butt-naked basketball parties," and more. Williams even suggested that Foxx's wealth could have earned him a spot in the Illuminati, which he admitted he wouldn't mind joining himself. “And they would kill me if they could,” he added. “But I’m too fast. Thank Jesus.”

