Jamie Foxx's Alleged Son Accuses Him Of Being A Deadbeat Dad

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 2.4K Views
NBA: All-Star Saturday Night
Feb 16, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; American entertainer Jamie Foxx in the Skills Challenge during the NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Yikes...

Jamie Foxx has spoken out a lot about his life as of late, especially given his recent Netflix special, his health scare, and a lot of other circumstances. But one thing that some fans still have questions for are some allegations from a man who claims to be the actor and musician's illegitimate son, alleging that they haven't spoken to each other in three years. Basically, the man claims that Foxx never supported him and that he left him to live in a car despite his riches and being born with "a silver spoon" in his mouth. We'll see if he responds to these allegations, although they seem easy to dismiss given many folks' skepticism over the matter.

Nevertheless, Jamie Foxx has other pieces of drama and potential contention to address, such as what many people interpreted as a Katt Williams diss during an episode of Complex's "GOAT Talk" series. "My favorite GOAT cuss word is a sentence," Jamie remarked. "B***h made a** n***a… for me [it’s] actually scientific. Because when I see a guy that I’m talking about, he’s usually small, he’s 128 pounds. B***h made. A lot of comedians. I’ll leave it at that… a lot of little motherf*****g comedians. B***h made a** n***as. F**k out of here, man… tiny motherf****r." Of course, no one really knows what he mean here, but folks connected the dots they saw.

Jamie Foxx's Alleged Son Speaks Out

For those unaware, Katt Williams has made a lot of recent jokes about Jamie Foxx that possibly rubbed him the wrong way, although we suppose that comedians eventually bond over that type of commentary. Nevertheless, some folks took particular note of Williams' jabs at Foxx's wealth, the accusations and conspiracy theories that he's a clone, and playing "butt-naked basketball."

Elsewhere, Jamie Foxx's story crossed over with some more bizarre and unexpected territories, especially when his pursuit of assault charges reportedly involved Odd Future's Jasper Dolphin for questioning. Definitely not the celebrity match-up that we expected, but a notable one nonetheless. We'll see if he ever addresses these rumors and allegations concerning this supposed secret son and if more conspiracy theories emerge around his many current storylines.

