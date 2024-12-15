Jamie Foxx Delivers Heartfelt Message To Fans After Restaurant Altercation

Jamie Foxx is recovering after getting hit in the face with a glass.

Earlier this week, Jamie Foxx stopped by the Beverly Hills restaurant Mr. Chow to celebrate his birthday. He was joined by his daughters Corinne and Anelise Foxx as well as his ex Kristin Grannis. Unfortunately, however, their evening took an unexpected turn when Foxx got into it with another diner. According to a rep for Foxx, someone at the restaurant threw a glass at him, hitting him in the face. This left him in need of medical attention. For now, it remains unclear what prompted the altercation.

“Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth," the rep told TMZ yesterday. "He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands.” Now, Foxx has taken to social media to thank his fans for their support as he heals from the upsetting encounter.

Jamie Foxx Recovering After Getting Hit In The Mouth With Glass

"The devil is a lie," he began a heartfelt Instagram post. "Can’t win here… thank you to everybody that pray and check on me… when your light is shining bright… they try to bring you darkness … but they don’t know that you’re built for it… the lights have been shining bright… and huge thank yous to everyone that have watched and been inspired by 'What Had Happened Was' … number 1 on @netflix if you haven’t checked it out please go check it out it’s from my heart and my soul…"