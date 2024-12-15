Jamie Foxx Delivers Heartfelt Message To Fans After Restaurant Altercation

BYCaroline Fisher141 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Boxing: Mayweather vs Pacquiao
May 2, 2015; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Movie actor Jamie Foxx after singing the national anthem before the world welterweight championship bout between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mayweather won via unanimous decision. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Jamie Foxx is recovering after getting hit in the face with a glass.

Earlier this week, Jamie Foxx stopped by the Beverly Hills restaurant Mr. Chow to celebrate his birthday. He was joined by his daughters Corinne and Anelise Foxx as well as his ex Kristin Grannis. Unfortunately, however, their evening took an unexpected turn when Foxx got into it with another diner. According to a rep for Foxx, someone at the restaurant threw a glass at him, hitting him in the face. This left him in need of medical attention. For now, it remains unclear what prompted the altercation.

“Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth," the rep told TMZ yesterday. "He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands.” Now, Foxx has taken to social media to thank his fans for their support as he heals from the upsetting encounter.

Read More: Jamie Foxx Hit In The Mouth With Glass During Wild Restaurant Fight

Jamie Foxx Recovering After Getting Hit In The Mouth With Glass

"The devil is a lie," he began a heartfelt Instagram post. "Can’t win here… thank you to everybody that pray and check on me… when your light is shining bright… they try to bring you darkness … but they don’t know that you’re built for it… the lights have been shining bright… and huge thank yous to everyone that have watched and been inspired by 'What Had Happened Was' … number 1 on @netflix if you haven’t checked it out please go check it out it’s from my heart and my soul…"

News of the altercation was particularly jarring since Foxx suffered a brain bleed and stroke just last year. He opens up about the frightening experience in his new Netflix special and shares some new details of how it all began. According to him, he just remembers having a bad headache, and the next 20 days were a blur.

Read More: Jamie Foxx Jokes That He's Done With White Women After Suffering A Stroke

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...