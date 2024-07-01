Jamie Foxx Recalls Taking Advil & Waking Up 20 Days Later: Watch

AAFCA Special Achievement Awards Luncheon - Inside
Jamie Foxx poses with the Producers Award for Foxxhole Productions at the AAFCA Special Achievement Awards Luncheon held at the Los Angeles Athletic Club on March 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Jamie Foxx recently shared new details of his frightening health scare.

Last year, it was revealed that Jamie Foxx was dealing with an unspecified health condition, prompting him to stay out of the spotlight for months. He's since been seen out in public, appearing to have made a recovery. Foxx has yet to provide his fans with a full explanation, though he did recently share some new details of the health scare with a group of restaurant patrons. In a clip circulating online, he claims that it all began after he asked a friend for some Advil to treat a bad headache.

“Look, April 11 last year, bad headache, asked my boy for an Advil [and] I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything. I’m in Atlanta, they told me—my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor," he explained. “The next doctor said, ‘There’s something going on up there...' I won’t say it on camera… but it was.”

Jamie Foxx Discusses His 2023 Health Scare

At the time, various concerning reports were circulating, which were later shut down by Foxx's daughter Corinne. He opened up about the scare at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino & AAPI Achievements last December. “It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It’s different,” he said.

“I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy. 'Cause it’s tough when you almost… when it’s almost over, when you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel," he also added, "I didn’t see the light! It was hot in that tunnel so I didn’t know where I was going. ‘Sh*t, am I going to the right place?’” What do you think of Jamie Foxx sharing new details of the frightening health scare he had last year? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

