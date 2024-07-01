Jamie Foxx Recalls Taking Advil & Waking Up 20 Days Later: Watch

Jamie Foxx recently shared new details of his frightening health scare.

Last year, it was revealed that Jamie Foxx was dealing with an unspecified health condition, prompting him to stay out of the spotlight for months. He's since been seen out in public, appearing to have made a recovery. Foxx has yet to provide his fans with a full explanation, though he did recently share some new details of the health scare with a group of restaurant patrons. In a clip circulating online, he claims that it all began after he asked a friend for some Advil to treat a bad headache.

“Look, April 11 last year, bad headache, asked my boy for an Advil [and] I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything. I’m in Atlanta, they told me—my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor," he explained. “The next doctor said, ‘There’s something going on up there...' I won’t say it on camera… but it was.”

Jamie Foxx Discusses His 2023 Health Scare

At the time, various concerning reports were circulating, which were later shut down by Foxx's daughter Corinne. He opened up about the scare at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino & AAPI Achievements last December. “It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It’s different,” he said.