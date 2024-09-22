Jamie Foxx Cuts Stream With Jerry Jones After Cowboys Owner Mentions Player's Penis Size

He said what?

Jamie Foxx probably wasn't expecting to get into too many antics when he went to a recent Dallas Cowboys game... But here we are. He recently went on a livestream on social media while sitting alongside Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who seemed to be having a very interesting conversation. Moreover, at one point of the livestream, Jones seemingly references an "eight-and-a-half-inch d**k" in reference to one of the players on the field, which made the actor immediately end the live session. Of course, this resulted in a lot of backlash for Jones and some sympathy for Foxx for being in that uncomfortable position.

We wonder what else Jamie Foxx might have to say about the situation, as he's getting more open these days. For example, he recently offered some details about his harrowing health scare last year. "Look, April 11 last year, bad headache, asked my boy for an Advil [and] I was gone for 20 days," the actor recently remarked. "I don’t remember anything. I’m in Atlanta, they told me. My sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor. The next doctor said, ‘There’s something going on up there...' I won’t say it on camera… but it was."

Jamie Foxx's Awkward Livestream Moment With Jerry Jones

"I’ll be going back to my stand-up sort of roots, and I’ll tell you in my way," Jamie Foxx said of his situation at the African-American Film Critics Association Awards. "It’ll be called 'What Had Happened Was,’ And it’s got all the things that have happened, especially on our side in our community. Being cloned and all kinds of s**t. N***as will come up with anything. 'Motherf***ing clone, he a clone!’ Even when they saw me out.