Jamie Foxx Jokes About Being Cloned, Plans To Detail Health Scare In Upcoming Comedy Special

Jamie Foxx will be speaking on last year's medical scare in his own way.

AAFCA Special Achievement Awards Luncheon - Inside

Jamie Foxx joked about the conspiracy theories that he’s been cloned while accepting the Producer Award at the African-American Film Critics Association Awards. In doing so, he referenced his history of dating white women. The rumors about him being a clone sparked, last year, when he disappeared from the public eye with an undiagnosed health complication for several months.

“I’ll be going back to my stand-up sort of roots, and I’ll tell you in my way,” he said of his illness. “It’ll be called 'What Had Happened Was,’ And it’s got all the things that have happened—especially on our side in our community. Being cloned and all kinds of sh*t. N****s will come up with anything. Motherf*cking clone, he a clone!’ Even when they saw me out. ‘That ain’t no goddamn Jamie, that’s a clone!’ I’m on a boat [waving my hand], ‘No! that’s a clone!’ I dove out of a car to save this Black woman’s purse, and I’m taking a picture, and they go, ‘That ain’t no damn Jamie, that’s a clone!’"

Jamie Foxx Speaks At AAFCA Awards

Jamie Foxx accepts the Producers Award for Foxxhole Productions onstage at the AAFCA. Special Achievement Awards Luncheon held at the Los Angeles Athletic Club on March 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

“But then they saw me with a white girl. ‘That’s Jamie! You know he love them white bitches!’" he said. "Come on, man! That’s why I didn’t think I was going to get this award; am I Black enough?" Outside of Foxx’s appearance, it was a star-studded night for the AAFCA Awards. Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good, Nia Long, and other celebrities were also in attendance. Check out Foxx's speech below.

Jamie Foxx Jokes About Being A Clone

Foxx didn't give any further details on his upcoming comedy special. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jamie Foxx on HotNewHipHop.

