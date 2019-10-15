clone
- MusicLil Wayne's Son Goes Viral For Being His CloneLil Wayne's 13-year-old son Neal is the spitting image of his father.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureJamie Foxx Shuts Down "Clone" Conspiracy Theory With JokesJamie Foxx joked about his upcoming Netflix film in response to rumors of him being cloned.By Cole Blake
- MusicGunna Blasts Trolls For Claiming He Used A Clone In "FukUMean" VideoThe FukUMean Gunna might be a clone?By Ben Mock
- MusicGucci Mane Is Going Back To His Old Ways: "06 Gucci Back"Gucci Mane teases the return of "06 Gucci" for his upcoming single set to drop this Friday.By Aron A.
- MusicKodak Black Jokes About Clone Speculation, Says He Needs A "Software Update"The rapper is poking fun of the clone speculation. By Madusa S.
- AnticsGucci Mane Trolls Kodak Black With Clone AccusationsKodak Black roasted Gucci Mane after the rapper asked him if he was a clone.By Alex Zidel
- GramKodak Speaks On Clone Speculation: "This Sh*t Starting To Make Me Mad"It seems like the Florida-native is over the clone jokes. By Madusa S.
- MusicJeezy Confirms Gucci Mane "Verzuz": "Don't Send Ya Clone"Jeezy fires back at "Lil Guwop", confirming Gucci Mane will replace T.I. in the season 2 premiere of "Verzuz."By Aron A.
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner Accused Of Trying To Be BeyoncéKylie Jenner's latest look has people clowning her for trying too hard to look exactly like Beyoncé.By Lynn S.
- AnticsGucci Mane Alludes To Long-Studied "Clone" TheoryFaced with years of "clone" rumors, Gucci Mane has decided to logic and reason his way out. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentWhy MF Doom Is Allowed To Use Imposters On StageHot on the heels of accusations that Kendrick used a stand-in during a live performance, we analyse why MF Doom continues to get away with sending body doubles to his shows. By Robert Blair
- GramSnoop Dogg Finds Offset's "Little Brother" Working At Pizza JointOffset has a clone walking around.By Alex Zidel
- BeefNLE Choppa & Jackboy Beef Over Kodak Black "Clone" CommentsNLE Choppa previously said he thought Kodak Black was a clone.By Alex Zidel
- RandomMigos Star Quavo Just Found His Identical TwinQuavo just found a man that looks exactly like him.By Alex Zidel